Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 36.7 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Content Delivery Network Market finds that the increase in demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising demand for Over the Top (OTT) and Video-on-Demand (VOD) services.

The global Content Delivery Network Market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Vantage Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 36.7 Million by 2028.

List of Prominent Players in the Content Delivery Network Market:

Akamai Technologies (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Limelight networks (US)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

AT&T (US)

Cloudflare (US)

Lumen Technologies (US)

Deutsche Telekom (Germany)

Fastly (US)

Citrix systems (US)

NTT Communications (Japan)

Comcast Technologies (US)

Rack space Technology (US)

CD Networks (South Korea)

Tata Communications (India)

Imperva (US)

Broad peak (France)

Quantil (US)

Stack Path (US)

G‑Core Labs SA (Luxembourg)

Tencent Cloud (China)

On App Limited (UK)

Edge cast (US)

Kingsoft Cloud (China)

Bunny.net (Slovenia)

Baishan Cloud (US)

What is Content Delivery Network? How Big is Content Delivery Network Market Size?

Market Dynamics :

Rising Demand for Enhanced Video Content and Latency-Free Online Gaming Experience to Fuel Global Content Delivery Network Market

The increasing demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience is expected to fuel the growth of the Content Delivery Network Market during the forecast period. The gaming organizations and gamers are constantly in need of latency free games with high gaming speeds. Content delivery networks (CDNs) help game companies overcome the obstacles of low latency by improving the speed and performance of game downloads, and updates. Currently, the downloadable size of games has increasing significantly as new technologies are coming to the market, with improved consoles, PCs, and handheld devices, and internet speeds. These developments improve the gaming experience but can disturb the pre-gaming experience. Content delivery networks gives the ability to quickly deliver the core downloads and also prevents the download failures and server crashes. All of this helps improve the overall pre-gaming experience. Additionally, it offers scalability and enables the player to continually play the game even if the game size increases due to high-quality graphics and other capabilities.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on application, Content Delivery Network solutions are extensively used in the media and entertainment industry to boost audio and video content delivery. The constant evolution of content consumption, as well as the need for high-quality and unique material, has necessitated the development of effective Content Delivery Network solutions that may increase network speed and content delivery. The rising demand for Through-the-Top (OTT) and Video-On-Demand (VOD) services will assure continuous content delivery over a high-speed data network, boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Based on the solution, the cloud security segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the rising concerns over data security and privacy protection. Because many businesses depend on telecommunications, cloud storage, and associated infrastructure to run their businesses, safeguarding the systems and assets stored in the cloud is becoming extremely relevant priority in the modern world. There is a growing emphasis on cloud security to safeguard infrastructure from hackers and secure data stored in the cloud. Over the projected period, all of these factors are expected to contribute to the expansion of the cloud security segment.

Asia Pacific is the fastest regional segment. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to expand the fastest throughout the projection period, owing to strong economic growth and continued expansion in the IT and telecom sectors drives organizations to invest heavily in Content Delivery Network to sustain growth and improve productivity. Furthermore, factors such as the major shift toward digital transformation, the surge in cloud deployment and technical improvement among businesses, and continuous communications network modernization are all contributing to this trend networks such as 5G networks, low latency private LTE drive heavy investment in the Content Delivery Network in emerging economies. Additionally, businesses in Asia-Pacific are focused on improving their operations and overall efficiency in order to remain competitive in the market, which is predicted to generate profitable prospects for investors responsible for market growth during the forecast period.





Rising Demand for Over the Top (OTT) and Video-on-Demand (VOD) Services to Augment Market Growth

The increase in demand for Over the Top (OTT) and Video-on-Demand (VOD) services is anticipated to augment the growth of the Content Delivery Network Market within the estimated period. This is attributable to the on-going advancements in digital infrastructure and to continuous creation of interesting content by OTT platforms for consumers at affordable prices while delivering significant value. Further, the increase in demand for Video on Demand (VoD) services since they are faster, easier, cheaper, and more comfortable method to watch videos is also expected to support market growth. However, the complex architecture and concern about QoS along with network connectivity and technical difficulties in live video streaming is expected to hamper the growth of the market in near future. Moreover, increasing demand for cloud-enabled services and next-generation security solutions and services is further anticipated to support the growth in the years to come.

Segmentation of Content Delivery Network Market:

By Components-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Solutions

Services

By Solution-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Web Performance Optimization

Media Delivery

Cloud Security





By Service-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Designing and consulting services

Storage Services

Analytics and Performance Monitoring

Website and API management

Network Optimization Services

Support & Maintenance

Digital Rights Management

Transparent caching

Others





By Content type-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Static Content

Dynamic Content

By Provider type-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Traditional CDN

Telco CDN

Cloud CDN

P2P CDN

Others





By Service-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Media and Entertainment

Video Streaming

OTT Platform

Online Gaming

Retail and eCommerce

eLearning

Healthcare

Enterprises

By region - (Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America-

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Sweden

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea





Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Qatar

UAE





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT & communication industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Content Delivery Network Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

The report on Content Delivery Network Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Content Delivery Network Market

North America has dominated the Global Content Delivery Network Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The US dominated the North America region in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing popularity of the 4K resolution display and rising internet penetration in the region. Furthermore, the growing adoption of cloud-based services along with introduction of high-speed data networks is also anticipated to encourage the adoption of smart locks.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising adoption of new technologies and ever-increasing consumption of content in economies such as China and India owing to the growing population in the region. Additionally, the increase in number of internet subscribers and increasing internet consumption is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

Some of The Key Questions from Our Customers Are:

Which are the top companies in the market?

How will the market change in the next years?

What are the drivers and restraints of the market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which area offers the most significant benefit for the world market?

What are the threats to business and the impact of the current scenario on growth and market perception?

What are the likely advanced scenarios and maximum incentive to see movement by application, type, and region?

Recent Developments:

February, 2021: ESDS announced the launch of Content Delivery Network, Enlight CDN. Enlight Content Delivery Network (CDN) will allow organizations to deliver web-based content anywhere in India. ESDS leverages on its Indian footprint of data centers and its ambition to augment its presence in the country through Cloud Data Centres.

Scope of the Report:

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

