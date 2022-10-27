Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,391 in the last 365 days.

Gabe Olives of Impact 21 Joins the Fuels Institute Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, and the Fuels Institute, a non-profit, non-advocacy, research-oriented think tank, are pleased to announce the appointment of Gabe Olives, Impact 21's Chief Information Officer, to the Fuels Institute's Board of Advisors.  

The Board of Advisors identifies, coordinates, and directs the Fuels Institute projects, sets the research agenda, and reviews projects for objectivity before publication. 

"Impact 21 has spent the better part of our 24 years driving efficiencies in the fuel supply chain, from upstream to downstream retail fuels. We are pleased that Gabe is taking on this new role to support the Fuels Institute. Given his background in wholesale, fleet, distribution, and retail fuel technologies and automation, we know he will add a lot of value in planning for current and future energy initiatives," said Impact 21 CEO Lisa Biggs.

The Fuels Institute, founded by NACS in 2013, evaluates market issues related to vehicles and the fuels that power them, incorporating the perspective of diverse stakeholders to develop and publish peer-reviewed, comprehensive, fact-based research projects.  

"We are excited to have Gabe serve on the Board of Advisors," states John Eichberger, Fuels Institute's Executive Director. "With more than 30 years of experience in the fuel retailing industry and specific expertise in technology, he brings a perspective that is critical as we seek to understand how the transportation energy market may evolve over the next several decades."

Contact Information:
Diane Frechette
dfrechette@impact21.com
248-635-1455

Related Images






Image 1: Eichberger & Olives


John Eichberger, Executive Director, Fuels Institute (L) & Gabe Olives, CIO, Impact 21 (R)



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Eichberger & Olives

Eichberger & Olives

You just read:

Gabe Olives of Impact 21 Joins the Fuels Institute Board of Advisors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.