World Insurance Associates Acquires Circle Insurance Agency Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Circle Insurance Agency Inc. (“Circle Insurance”)  of  Danvers, MA  on October 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1989 by James M. Holbrook, Circle Insurance has grown to a full-service insurance agency providing coverage in Personal and Commercial Lines as well as Financial Services.

“We are committed to a high standard of excellence in all that we do to establish a relationship of mutual trust and service with each of our clients,” says Christine Frary, President, Circle Insurance Agency Inc. “It’s great to join World, a company that shares this commitment.” 

“As a result of joining World, we can offer our clients even more products and services, while maintaining the high level of service they have come to expect from Circle Insurance,” says Mike Holbrook, President, Circle Business Insurance Inc.

“On behalf of everyone at WIA, I’d like to welcome Circle Insurance to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “As a result of this acquisition, World increases its presence in eastern Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Maine.” 
    
Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and The Connor Group advised them on the transaction. McInnis Law Offices provided legal counsel to Circle Insurance. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed. 

About World Insurance Associates LLC
World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 161 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com


