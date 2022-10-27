SYNLawn® Las Vegas Celebrates Relocation With an Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn Las Vegas, a 2nd-generation family owned and operated business and the largest artificial grass provider in Nevada, is hosting an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate their relocation to a more spacious design and retail center at 4205 W. Tompkins Avenue, Suite #4 in Las Vegas.

"We've been providing the highest quality of artificial turf to commercial and residential clients in Las Vegas, Reno, and surrounding cities for two decades," said Ken Jackson, the owner of SYNLawn Las Vegas. "After years of growth and expansion, we're excited about relocating to a larger design and retail center with more warehouse space that will better accommodate our staff and product inventory. We look forward to continuing to serve Southern Nevada by helping customers choose the best turf products for their landscaping needs and conserving millions of gallons of water with artificial landscaping."

The contractors and vendors attending the special event will be treated to all-you-can-eat tacos and drinks. They'll also be entered into a raffle to win a pair of Raiders tickets and a free power broom. Guests will also receive goody bags that include discount cards for future turf purchases. Notable attendees include representatives from the offices of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Congresswoman Dina Titus.

SYNLawn Las Vegas has installed thousands of square feet of artificial turf across Southern Nevada, including the recent installation of 15,000 square feet of custom turf at the iconic Bellagio Resort and Casino. The hundreds of residential and commercial projects their expert team has worked on includes artificial lawns, backyard and indoor putting greens, golf course installations, mini golf construction, dog runs and other pet-friendly spaces, custom designs for resorts and casinos, artificial green walls, court and sport surfacing, playgrounds and rooftops, decks and patios.

SYNLawn Las Vegas is proud of its partnerships with the Vegas Chamber, Community Associations Institute (CAI) Nevada, National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Nevada State Apartment Association (NSAA) and Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) SmartStart Contractor Program. They also sponsor the Nevada SPCA.

"We have a long and valued history with SYNLawn Las Vegas," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "Our company's first commercial project was installed in Las Vegas and they were our first distributor. We're proud of the first-rate services they provide to Southern Nevada. We value their partnership and congratulate them on their continued success."

Learn more about the services and products offered by SYNLawn Las Vegas by visiting synlawnlasvegas.com. Call (702) 309-8831 for a free quote.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, offers the Greenest Turf on Earth. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn delivers the best products available on the market. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients and consumer-conscious additives to meet customers' wide range of needs. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com.

