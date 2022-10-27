Animal Feed Additives Market Size is projected to reach USD 52.77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%: Straits Research

The global animal feed additives market size was valued at USD 37.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 52.77 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the animal feed additives market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Animal feed additives can be defined as products that are added to livestock feed to improve their health and performance. Growing meat consumption, coupled with the increasing concern related to livestock diseases, drives the market growth. Additionally, the ability of these additives to improve the metabolic activities and provide essential nutrients to the livestock provides an impetus to the market growth. However, stringent regulations related to the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in animal feed hampers the market growth.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/animal-feed-additives-market/request-sample





Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted and reshaped the norms of the meat industry. Rising prevalence of animal-related diseases is subsequently decelerating the meat demand on account of the rising customer concern regarding their health. This has also resulted in a shift in the consumer preference towards plant-based proteins , further hampering the market growth. Additionally, the meat industry is witnessing a sharp increase in the prices of meat, especially beef and pork, due to disruption in the supply chain, creating price volatility in the meat market and decelerating the meat consumption.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 52.77 Billion by 2030 CAGR 3.9% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Feed Type, Form, Distribution Channel, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Cargill, Incorporated, Alltech, Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Addcon Group, BASF SE, Adisseo France SAS, Hansen A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Lallemand Inc Key Market Opportunities Increasing Prevalence Of The Food & Beverages Industry Enhances The Expansion Of The Animal Feed Additives Market Share Key Market Drivers Rising demand for food additives after the bird flu epidemic

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/animal-feed-additives-market





Regional Analysis

Due to its growing population, the adoption of foreign technology, and expanding consumer buying power in China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the animal feed additives market during the forecast period. Due to low pricing and easy access to a variety of processed chicken, the demand for poultry meat has been significantly increasing in India.

Key Highlights

The global animal feed additives market size is projected to reach USD 52.77 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030.

is projected to reach USD 52.77 billion by 2030 at a from 2022 to 2030. Throughout the anticipated period, the amino acid segment will rule the market for animal feed additives.

Given that dry feed can be simply combined with feed and stored with minimal infrastructure, it is projected that this category would increase at the highest rate.

Due to the increased need for food additives after the bird flu epidemic, the poultry segment held the biggest market share.

The animal feed additives market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the projected period in Asia-Pacific.





Key Players

Cargill, Incorporated

Alltech

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novozymes A/S

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Addcon Group

BASF SE

Adisseo France SAS

Chr. Hansen A/S

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Lesaffre

Nebraska Cultures, Inc

AFB International

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

NOVUS INTERNATIONAL





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/animal-feed-additives-market/request-sample





Animal Feed Additives Market: Segmentation

By Feed Type

Amino Acid

Antioxidant

Vitamin

Mineral

Binder

Antibiotic

Feed Enzyme and Acidifier

Pigment

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Distribution Channel

Poultry

Cattle

Pork

Aquaculture

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Animal Feed Additives Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Livestock Import¬ & Export Trade Data

4.15.1 Bovine

4.15.2 Sheep

4.15.3 Poultry

4.15.4 Swine

4.16 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.16.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.16.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.16.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.16.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2030

4.16.4.1 North America

4.16.4.2 Europe

4.16.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.16.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.16.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Amino Acids

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Antioxidants

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Vitamins

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Minerals

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Binders

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.7 Antibiotics

5.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.8 Feed Enzymes & Acidifiers

5.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.9 Pigments

5.9.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.10 Others

5.10.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Form Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Dry

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Liquid

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Livestock Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Poultry

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Pork

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Aquaculture

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Cattle

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 The U.S.

8.2.3.1 By Type

8.2.3.2 By Form

8.2.3.3 By Livestock

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.4.1 By Type

8.2.4.2 By Form

8.2.4.3 By Livestock

8.2.5 Mexico

8.2.5.1 By Type

8.2.5.2 By Form

8.2.5.3 By Livestock

8.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.3.1 By Type

8.3.3.2 By Form

8.3.3.3 By Livestock

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.4.1 By Type

8.3.4.2 By Form

8.3.4.3 By Livestock

8.3.5 Colombia

8.3.5.1 By Type

8.3.5.2 By Form

8.3.5.3 By Livestock

8.3.6 The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

8.3.6.1 By Type

8.3.6.2 By Form

8.3.6.3 By Livestock

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.3.1 By Type

8.4.3.2 By Form

8.4.3.3 By Livestock

8.4.4 France

8.4.4.1 By Type

8.4.4.2 By Form

8.4.4.3 By Livestock

8.4.5 The U.K.

8.4.5.1 By Type

8.4.5.2 By Form

8.4.5.3 By Livestock

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.6.1 By Type

8.4.6.2 By Form

8.4.6.3 By Livestock

8.4.7 The Rest of Europe

8.4.7.1 By Type

8.4.7.2 By Form

8.4.7.3 By Livestock

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.3.1 By Type

8.5.3.2 By Form

8.5.3.3 By Livestock

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.4.1 By Type

8.5.4.2 By Form

8.5.4.3 By Livestock

8.5.5 India

8.5.5.1 By Type

8.5.5.2 By Form

8.5.5.3 By Livestock

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.6.1 By Type

8.5.6.2 By Form

8.5.6.3 By Livestock

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.7.1 By Type

8.5.7.2 By Form

8.5.7.3 By Livestock

8.5.8 The Rest of APAC

8.5.8.1 By Type

8.5.8.2 By Form

8.5.8.3 By Livestock

8.6 The Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.1 By Type

8.6.3.2 By Form

8.6.3.3 By Livestock

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.4.1 By Type

8.6.4.2 By Form

8.6.4.3 By Livestock

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.5.1 By Type

8.6.5.2 By Form

8.6.5.3 By Livestock

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.6.1 By Type

8.6.6.2 By Form

8.6.6.3 By Livestock

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.7.1 By Type

8.6.7.2 By Form

8.6.7.3 By Livestock

8.6.8 The Rest of the Middle East

8.6.8.1 By Type

8.6.8.2 By Form

8.6.8.3 By Livestock

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.3.1 By Type

8.7.3.2 By Form

8.7.3.3 By Livestock

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.4.1 By Type

8.7.4.2 By Form

8.7.4.3 By Livestock

8.7.5 The Rest of Africa

8.7.5.1 By Type

8.7.5.2 By Form

8.7.5.3 By Livestock

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 Cargill, Incorporated

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.4 Alltech

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 Kemin Industries, Inc.

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.6 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Recent Developments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.7 Novozymes A/S

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.9 Addcon Group

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.10 BASF SE

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11 Adisseo France SAS

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.12 Chr. Hansen A/S

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Financial Performance

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

9.13 DuPont de Nemours, Inc

9.13.1 Business Overview

9.13.2 Financial Performance

9.13.3 Recent Developments

9.13.4 Product Portfolio

9.14 Lallem and Inc

9.14.1 Business Overview

9.14.2 Financial Performance

9.14.3 Recent Developments

9.14.4 Product Portfolio

9.15 Lesaffre

9.15.1 Business Overview

9.15.2 Financial Performance

9.15.3 Recent Developments

9.15.4 Product Portfolio

9.16 Nebraska Cultures, Inc

9.16.1 Business Overview

9.16.2 Financial Performance

9.16.3 Recent Developments

9.16.4 Product Portfolio

9.17 AFB International

9.17.1 Business Overview

9.17.2 Financial Performance

9.17.3 Recent Developments

9.17.4 Product Portfolio

9.18 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

9.18.1 Business Overview

9.18.2 Financial Performance

9.18.3 Recent Developments

9.18.4 Product Portfolio

9.19 NOVUS INTERNATIONAL

9.19.1 Business Overview

9.19.2 Financial Performance

9.19.3 Recent Developments

9.19.4 Product Portfolio

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/animal-feed-additives-market/toc





Recent Developments

In 2019, Nutreco N.V. signed an agreement to acquire the Cargill Incorporation compound feed business in Portugal. This acquisition will fall under the Trouw Nutrition segment of the company and is likely to strengthen Nutreco’s position in the Iberian animal feed business.

signed an agreement to acquire the Cargill Incorporation compound feed business in Portugal. This acquisition will fall under the Trouw Nutrition segment of the company and is likely to strengthen Nutreco’s position in the Iberian animal feed business. In 2019, Nutreco N.V. acquired Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH) to expand its business in the South Africa market.

acquired Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH) to expand its business in the South Africa market. In 2018, Patanjali launched a new brand Dugdhamrit that offers an exclusive range of urea-free cattle feed and feed supplements.

launched a new brand Dugdhamrit that offers an exclusive range of urea-free cattle feed and feed supplements. In 2016, Lallemand Inc launched a new solution for livestock producers and pet food applications, YANG, which helps in improving the defense supporting systems of animals.

launched a new solution for livestock producers and pet food applications, YANG, which helps in improving the defense supporting systems of animals. In 2016, AngelYeast Co., Ltd. launched a functional nucleic acid and protein for young animals at Beijing China International Exhibition Center, the GroPro, which is a feed ingredient derived from yeast to strengthen its animal nutrition segment.





News Media

Top 7 Animal Feed Producers

COVID-19 to Severely Impact the Animal Feed Additive Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Animal Protein Market : Information by Product Type (Dairy protein, Egg protein), Application (Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Pet Food Market : Information by Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), Product Type (Dry Pet Food, Wet Pet Food), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Nucleotides Market : Information by Nitrogenous Base (Pyrimidine, Purine), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Animal Feed Additives, Drug Discovery) and Regions—Forecast till 2030

High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market : Information by Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Feed), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Pea Starch Market : Information by Source (Organic, Conventional), Application (Food and Beverage, Animal Feed and Pet Food), and Region – Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com