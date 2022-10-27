Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,389 in the last 365 days.

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26.

More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.  

Bear hunting in Missouri is limited to Missouri residents and restricted to three designated areas of southern Missouri called Bear Management Zones (BMZ). Each permit issued is for a specific BMZ and hunting is limited to public or private property within the BMZ.

All eight bears were harvested in BMZ 1 out of a maximum of 20 with 177 hunters purchasing permits to hunt the zone. No bears were harvested in BMZ 2 out of a maximum of 15 with 128 hunters purchasing permits to hunt the zone. No bears were harvested in BMZ 3 out of a maximum of 5 with 45 hunters purchasing permits to hunt the zone.

This year, three of the eight bears harvested were taken with bows. During last year’s inaugural season, all 12 black bears harvested were taken with firearms. MDC notes that an even ratio of male and female bears were harvested this year, similar to last.

“We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” said MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock. “Bears love gorging on acorns in the fall and the acorn crop around the state was much more plentiful this season over last. This resulted in bears moving less often and being more dispersed, which made it more difficult for hunters to find them.” 

Learn more about Missouri black bears and bear hunting in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/bear

You just read:

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.