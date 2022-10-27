U.S.-Canada Relations – Friends, Partners, Allies

On October 27 and 28 Secretary Blinken will travel to Canada to reinforce our close, enduring partnership. For more than 150 years, the United States and Canada have worked together to advance shared priorities for the benefit of the American and Canadian people. Guided by our shared democratic values of freedom, equality, rule of law, and respect for human rights, we work side-by-side to promote the enduring foundation for security and prosperity in our hemisphere and around the world.

North American Integration

President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau share a vision for a sustainable and inclusive economic recovery that addresses the disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, people of color, Indigenous peoples, and other underrepresented groups.

The United States and Canada enjoy more than USD 2 billion (CAD 2.6 billion) a day in trade, responsible for creating and maintaining millions of jobs on both sides of the border.

More than 30 U.S. states have Canada as their top export destination.

The United States and Canada have built the world’s largest market-based energy trading relationship.

The United States is the largest source of foreign direct investment into Canada, and Canada is the second-largest source of foreign direct investment into the United States.

The United States works closely with Canada on our efforts to create a strong and resilient North American supply chain, including through the U.S.-Canada Supply Chain Working Group, which has met several times since first announced in November, 2021.

Through the North American Leaders Summit, we work together with Canada and Mexico to affirm our unwavering vision that North America is the most competitive and dynamic region in the world.

Our Shared Environment

The United States and Canada cooperate closely to demonstrate global leadership in addressing the climate crisis, particularly in advance of COP27 in Egypt this November. We are proud to stand side-by-side with Canada to accelerate our shared climate ambitions, as illustrated in the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership.

We continue to work with Canada in the coming months toward a modernized Columbia River Treaty regime to support a healthy and prosperous Columbia River Basin and reflect our country’s commitment to the people who depend on the Columbia River.

Global Priorities

The United States and Canada share an abiding commitment to the international rules-based order. We share an unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine and confronting Russia’s invasion of its peaceful neighbor, including through the recent announcement of additional supplies for Ukraine’s brave defenders, as well as assistance resettling Ukrainian refugees. The United States, Canada, and all our NATO Allies share a commitment to diplomacy as the most durable path for building lasting security.

The United States and Canada are working closely with our partners to provide support to achieve stability, safety, and health for Haiti.

Our countries remain committed to the people of Afghanistan, including through humanitarian efforts and resettling refugees.

The United States and Canada stand with Iranian women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery.

The United States and Canada are stalwart allies. We work closely through NATO and NORAD (the world’s only binational military command) to ensure the safety and security of our citizens from global threats. Our leaders agree on the importance of investment in modern, ready, and capable forces in line with commitments to NATO, United Nations, and other global missions.