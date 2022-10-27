Tower Federal Credit Union Sponsors MCVET Veterans Day Virtual 5K/10K Run & Walk to Help Homeless Veterans in Baltimore

Tower Federal Credit Union President & CEO Rick Stafford will serve as Official Race Marshall for the event, which will raise awareness and funding for the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, a temporary housing facility for homeless veterans in Baltimore City.

/EIN News/ -- Laurel, Maryland, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1993, four men set out to create a building for homeless veterans to escape life on the streets by providing temporary shelter. They envisioned a place of welcome and acceptance, a place where vets in need could enjoy camaraderie, a hot meal, a warm shower and a safe spot to sleep at night.

Fast forward almost 30 years later, and the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, Inc. (MCVET), located in Baltimore, Md., provides emergency temporary housing and 24/7 comprehensive services for veterans, with the goal of enabling these heroic men and women to rejoin their communities as productive citizens.

To raise awareness and funding, MCVET will host a Veterans Day Virtual 5K/10K Run and Walk during the week of November 4-11, 2022. Tower Federal Credit Union (Tower), in partnership with the TowerCares Foundation, is a major sponsor of the virtual race and will donate $10,000 to support MCVET’s mission of helping veterans in need.

Rick Stafford, Tower’s President and CEO, is the Official Race Marshall for the Virtual Run/Walk. “I am honored to be the Race Marshall for the MCVET run/walk,” Stafford says. “Tower has always given back to the communities we serve and I am privileged to support the brave men and women who have served our country and protected our freedom.”

Stafford adds that MCVET is a long-standing partner of the TowerCares Foundation, Tower’s philanthropic arm founded in 2016 with the mission of helping military heroes, veterans and children in need.

Participants in the virtual event can complete the run/walk at their own pace, outside or inside on a treadmill, alone or with a group of friends. Participants are automatically eligible for prize drawings for gift cards from local merchants, hotels and restaurants. The registration fee is $35. All proceeds from the event directly benefit MCVET.

Stafford says that he was thrilled to hear that over 100 Tower employees signed on to participate in the run/walk as part of #TeamTower. “Our employees are ardent supporters of MCVET and their mission of helping veterans in need in our local community,” he said. As a thank you for their participation, Stafford said Tower paid the registration fees for employees and provided custom-made t-shirts.

To register for the MCVET Virtual 5K/10K Run/Walk, or to make a donation, visit mcvet.org.

About Tower Federal Credit Union

Tower Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, non-profit financial institution with headquarters in Laurel, MD. Established in 1953, Tower is the largest federal credit union in Maryland with over $4 billion in assets. It provides a full array of financial products and services and serves more than 200,000 members worldwide. Tower serves its local-area members with 12 branches in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Prince George’s counties and four branches at Fort Meade, as well as online services and mobile banking at towerfcu.org.

