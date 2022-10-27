Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,393 in the last 365 days.

Listophile Announces Findings of Music Industry Baby Name Study

Reference website Listophile analyzed the latest data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) to discover the most popular baby names inspired by the music industry.

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference website Listophile has conducted a study into the latest baby naming trends from the music industry. More than 3 million instances of baby names were analyzed to reveal the pop stars, musicians, and bands who are inspiring our babies' names.

In today's never-ending quest for new and creative baby names, the study suggests significant numbers of parents are turning to the world of music for inspiration.

Musical names sound iconic, and for music lovers, they are the perfect channel of self-expression. Music - and names - evoke emotions and feelings. They hold sentimental value - and both allow us to express our individuality. The study also suggests that parents are using music-inspired baby names to signify their child's uniqueness and non-conformism.

The team at Listophile analyzed the latest official data from the SSA to find the most popular baby names inspired by the music industry in the United States.

Included is a mix of names inspired by Gen Z icons like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Abel Tesfaye as well as classic music legends such as Elvis, Bob Marley, and John Lennon.

The study starts by listing the top 10 music-inspired baby names, before digging into the top 40 baby names to reveal more unique musical names. 

Top 10 Girl Names from the Music Industry:

1. Ariana - Ariana Grande

2. Taylor - Taylor Swift

3. Presley - Elvis Presley

4. Marley - Bob Marley

5. Lennon - John Lennon

6. Demi - Demi Lovato

7. Dylan - Bob Dylan

8. Miley - Miley Cyrus

9. Adele - Adele

10. Indigo - Indigo De Souza
 

Top 10 Boy Names from the Music Industry:

1. Abel - The Weeknd

2. Hendrix - Jimi Hendrix

3. Prince - Prince

4. Jonas - Jonas Brothers

5. Drake - Drake

6. Santana - Carlos Santana

7. Bruno - Bruno Mars

8. Lennon - John Lennon

9. Ozzy - Ozzy Osbourne

10. Jagger - Mick Jagger

More Information:

To read the full study, click here.

Contact Information:
Will Carmichael
support@listophile.com

Related Images






Image 1: Musical Baby Names


The most popular music-inspired baby names in the United States.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Musical Baby Names

Musical Baby Names

You just read:

Listophile Announces Findings of Music Industry Baby Name Study

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.