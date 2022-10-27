Global Macadamia Market Is Expected to Generate $2.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The easy availability of various macadamia-based snacks in a variety of flavors and rise in applications of macadamia in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and the food & beverages drive the global macadamia market. Moreover, due to the pandemic, the domestic as well as international production of macadamia were hampered. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global macadamia market garnered $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.9 billion CAGR 10.3% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Form, End Use, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for plant-based snacks



The easy availability of various macadamia-based snacks in a variety of flavors



Rise in applications of macadamia in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and the food and beverages Opportunities Rise in usage of macadamia in the pharmaceutical industry Growth in demand for macadamia oil for personal and cosmetic use Restraints Huge availability of substitutes High cost of macadamia

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global macadamia market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production facilities.

Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of macadamia, which in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

However, the market is steadily recovering in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global macadamia market based on Form, End Use, Nature, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on form, the processed segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global macadamia market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the oil segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use, the food and Beverage segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global macadamia market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly four-fifths of the global macadamia market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total macadamia market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Europe.

Leading market players of the global macadamia market analyzed in the research include Buderim Ginger, Dr. Paul's Kona Coffee Company, Eastern Produce Kenya Ltd., golden macadamias, Hamakua Macadamia Nuts Company, Hawaiian Host Group, Makua Coffee Company, the marquis group, MWT Foods, Nambucca Macnuts., North Shore Macadamia Nut, Royal Macadamia Pty Ltd., Superior Nut Company, T.M. Ward Coffee Company, Wondaree Macadamias Nuts.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global macadamia market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

