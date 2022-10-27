1812 Brewing Company Introduces Thousand Islands IPA

Company also creates labels for 1812 Amber and Thousand Island IPA for new canning line

/EIN News/ -- Watertown, NY, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the "Company" or “KEGS”) is pleased to announce that it has finalized its recipe for its new release “Thousand Islands IPA,” which it intends to release in 12-ounce bottles as well as 16-ounce cans.

“We are excited to modify our legacy product Thousand Islands Pale Ale so it fits into the IPA space, where we feel it will appeal to a much broader audience,” stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava. “The Pale Ale was aggressively hopped with a higher ABV, so this wasn’t a big modification.”

The Company previously announced that it had both finalized an equipment purchase agreement and secured private equipment financing to acquire a five-head can filling and labeling line from industry partners Wild Goose Filling ( https://wildgoosefilling.com ) and Ska Fabricating ( https://skafabricating.com ). The Company expects the canning line to be installed and operational in 2022. After commissioning of the canning line, the Company will have the ability to package its beers in any manner consumers favor - bottles, cans or draft.

Mr. Scozzafava continued, “We expect the first runs of this canning line to package both the new Thousand Islands IPA as well as our award-winning War of 1812 Amber Ale.”

About 1812 Brewing Company (“KEGS or the “Company”) :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members’ respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an “incubator” of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company’s current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

