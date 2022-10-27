Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Is Expected to Reach $81.6 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Various advantages offered by silicone structural glazing technology, the rise and recovery of the tourism industry, increase in urban population, and rise in the demand for office spaces drive the growth of the global silicone structural glazing market. Based on application, the non-residential segment captured the largest share in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global silicone structural glazing market generated $38.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $81.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $38.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $81.6 billion CAGR 7.8% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments covered Type, Material, Application, and Region Drivers Advantages offered by silicone structural glazing technology such as high aesthetic appeal, better performance than a masonry wall in preventing the buildings from wind and rain, easy and cost-effective maintenance, the ability to accommodate extensive dynamic forces acting on structural glaze, and the promotion of optimum sound and heat insulation Rise and recovery of the tourism industry which has increased the demand for elegant hospitality buildings Increase in urban population Rise in the demand for office spaces Building improvement projects undertaken worldwide to make buildings more energy efficient and safe for the inhabitants Opportunities Increase in service sector job opportunities Restraints High cost involved in the construction and installation of silicone structural glazing

Covid-19 scenario-

The Covid-19 outbreak severely impacted the silicone structural glazing market, as construction operations were halted or restricted in many countries worldwide.

Silicone structural glazing solutions could not be effectively manufactured during the lockdown period.

In the initial phase, the economic slowdown led to reduced spending on various residential and non-residential construction projects. However, with the introduction of vaccines, the transmission rate of COVID-19 significantly reduced.

As of mid-2022, the number of COVID-19 cases diminished significantly, leading to the full-fledged reopening of silicone structural glazing component manufacturing companies. Many companies already showed notable signs of recovery.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global silicone structural glazing market based on type, material, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on type, the four-sided structural segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the overall silicone structural glazing market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the two-sided structural segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% in 2031. The report also analyzes segments such as total vision systems and others.

Based on material, the glass segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the global silicone structural glazing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is likely to garner the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the metal and others segments.

Based on application, the non-residential segment captured the largest share of over 90% of the global silicone structural glazing market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to display a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia Pacific contributed to nearly half of the total silicone structural glazing market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. LAMEA, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global silicone structural glazing market report include 3M, AGC Inc., Central Glass Co., Ltd., DeaMor Associates, Inc., Finepoint, Flachglas Wernberg GmbH, Guardian Glass, LLC, Kommerling UK Sealants & Adhesives, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Oldcastle Building Envelope, Pecora Corporation, Permasteelisa S.p.A, PPG Industries Inc., SCHOTTAG, Sika AG, Dow, and YKK Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players of the global silicone structural glazing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

