Hydrogen Compressor Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5%: Straits Research

The global hydrogen compressor market size was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Europe's market for hydrogen compressors has grown significantly in forecast period.

Hydrogen compressors are slowly gaining ground in terms of their demand and popularity. International organizations and various economies have been moving towards alternative energy generation sources, and hydrogen proves to be a suitable alternative due to being eco-friendly. Economies in South Asia and Southeast Asia, such as India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, are anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing nations in demand for hydrogen compressors. Japan is expected to dominate the regional market and hold a significant share in the global market.





Impact of COVID-19

The global pandemic due to the COVID-19 has resulted in a considerable collapse of the international supply chain and has halted global trade substantially. The clean hydrogen sector has now reached its pre-commercialization phase and is ready to play its essential role in decarbonizing the economies. The economic crisis that has resulted from the spread of the COVID-19 will cause a significant delay in the adoption and commercial roll-out of the clean hydrogen . Furthermore, it might even permanently endanger the clean hydrogen sector's capacity to take up its role as the missing link in the transition towards clean energy. However, economies such as Germany, the U.K., Spain, the Netherlands, China, Japan, among others, will continue to be leaders in utilizing hydrogen for various end uses. These factors are foretold to aid in stabilizing the hydrogen compressor market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2.08 Billion by 2030 CAGR 2.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Hydrogen Pressure, Type, End-User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Siemens Group, Linde PLC, Corken, Inc., Gardner Denver, Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd., Burckhardt Compression AG, Hydro-Pac, Inc, HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG, Kaishan Compressor USA Key Market Opportunities Evolving Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for hydrogen for energy generation

Rising use of hydrogen in an array of industries

Regional Analysis

The Middle East is foreseen to focus on hydrogen production as global voices for using hydrogen as a clean energy alternative gets stronger. North Africa is also expected to be one of the significant growth drivers for the hydrogen compressor market owing to its partnership for hydrogen generation with Europe. However, the market is expected to see some restrictions in its growth rate due to the backing out of the U.S. from the Paris treaty. The U.S. is one of the major regional markets for the hydrogen compressor. This shift in its policy is envisaged to impact the growth of the hydrogen compressor market negatively.





Key Highlights

The global hydrogen compressor market size is projected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). The market is divided into multi-stage and single-stage segments based on technology .

. The market is divided into segments according to the hydrogen pressure , which ranges from 200 bar to 900 bar. Other segments include 350 bar, 400 bar, 500 bar, and 700 bars.

, which ranges from 200 bar to 900 bar. Other segments include 350 bar, 400 bar, 500 bar, and 700 bars. The market is divided into oil-free and oil-based hydrogen compressors depending on type .

. The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Africa based on geography .

. Due to the significant transition in the region's energy consumption from fossil fuels to alternative fuels, the market for hydrogen compressors in Europe has seen tremendous expansion in recent years.

Top Key Players

Ariel Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Siemens Group

Linde PLC

Corken, Inc.

Gardner Denver

Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd.

Burckhardt Compression AG

Hydro-Pac, Inc

HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

Kaishan Compressor USA, LLC

KAJI Technology Corporation

Kobe Steel, Ltd.





Hydrogen Compressor Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Multistage

Single Stage

By Hydrogen Pressure

200 bar

350 bar

400 bar

500 bar

700 bar

900 bar

By Type

Oil-Free Type

Oil-Based Type

By End User

Oil and Gas Sector

Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

Other





News Media

South Asia Anticipated Being One of the Fastest Growing Regions in Hydrogen Compressor Market

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient Devices is Driving the Global Metal Hydride Market Growth





