Global Catheter-directed Thrombolysis Market is Valued at US$ 432 Mn in 2022 and Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% with Anticipation to be Valued at US$ 814 Mn by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is expected to dominate the catheter-directed thrombolysis market share due to easy access to advanced healthcare facilities. Europe Catheter-directed Thrombolysis Market share of 24.1%, and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The global catheter-directed thrombolysis market stands at US$ 432 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 814 Mn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2032.



With growing awareness amongst the end-consumers regarding early diagnosis and treating pulmonary embolism and DVT, the catheter-directed thrombolysis market is bound to go great guns even going forward.

Besides, the growing geriatric population are at a greater risk of serious medical ailments, which calls for minimal-invasive therapies that involve CDT devices. Also, rising investments by several government bodies in healthcare vertical, with growing expenditures on medicines, the catheter-directed thrombolysis market is expected to grow at an astounding rate in the forecast period.

There are continuous advancements being witnessed in various CDT devices to mitigate risk related to PTS (post-thrombotic syndrome) and providing high-tech patient care. Minimally-invasive surgeries are a much safer alternative as compared to traditional open surgeries. The future is bound to see pharmacomechanical CDT (PCDT) techniques to reduce time involved in treatment and numerous healthcare costs.

It has been reported that seamless procedure offered by catheter-directed thrombolysis is unparalleled. X-Ray imaging supervises the entire process. When compared with conventional heart surgery process, catheter-directed thrombolysis saves on patients’ admission to the hospitals and has a better SQ (safety quotient). The WHO has also stated that nearly 17.9 Mn people succumbed to heart disease in the year 2019, which contributes for over 30% of the deaths worldwide.

Also, emergency medical services are being increasingly provided with conducive health insurance coverage. However, utmost care needs to be taken during administration of anesthesia (while applying IV line), as skin could get injured.

Fluoroscopy is looked upon as a lifeline with respect to catheter-directed thrombolysis market, as it is possible to track movements inside body real-time. Application areas include Barium X-Rays, orthopaedic surgery, placement of stents for carrying out treatments including visualization of blood vessels, observing gastrointestinal tract, guiding joint replacements, and likewise. Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Market’.

Key Takeaways from Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Market

North America holds the largest market share due to immediate adoption of advanced healthcare facilities. It accounts for more than 50% of the market. The WHO has confirmed that close to 900K people are infected with deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism every single year.

Europe holds the second largest share (24.1%) dominated by CDT (catheter-directed thrombolysis) and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to pick up in the catheter-directed thrombolysis market with continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure.



“With growing incidences of chronic diseases like obesity, cancer, kidney ailments, and coronary heart disorders, the global catheter-directed thrombolysis market is bound to grow incessantly in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

AngioDynamics Inc. has its Uni-FuseTM Infusion Catheter that provides a good treatment against clots. The robust construction lets insertion of stronger catheters with improved usability.

Boston Scientific Corporation, in September 2021, bought Devoro Medical’s 84% stake, thereby expanding the footprint in ‘blood clot removal platform’ of the thrombectomy portfolio that already exists. Boston Scientific invested US$ 269 Mn over here.

ivascular SLU, in May 2021, did receive CE Mark approval for iCover – its BX covered stent. These balloon-expanding (BX) covered stents are used to treat arteriosclerotic lesions in iliac and renal arteries, for also to treat ruptures and anerurisms. It does offer good visibility.

Corveus Medical has come up with a new-fangled device for keeping heart failure at bay. It is known as ‘neuromodulation device’, which helps in accessing heart tissues safely.

Moray Medical enhances leaky heart valves by rendering microfluidic robotic methods. It actually treats the patients with pocket-friendly therapies.



What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the catheter-directed thrombolysis market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on delivery mode (direct delivery to blood clot catheter-directed thrombolysis and catheter-directed thrombolysis by positioning medical device at clot site), by indication (catheter-directed thrombolysis for PE (Pulmonary Embolism), catheter-directed thrombolysis for DVT (Deep Vein Thrombolysis), catheter-directed thrombolysis for strokes, and catheter-directed thrombolysis for other indications), and by end-user (hospitals, surgical centers, and radiology clinics).

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

