Tango Announces Upcoming User Conference, Tango Connect

Tango Connect brings together customers to discuss industry trends, learn best practices, and share inspiring success stories

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in store lifecycle management (SLM) and integrated workplace management system (IWMS) software solutions, announced today it will host its annual user conference on November 13-15, 2022 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. Tango Connect brings together leaders from across Tango's customer base to discuss the rapidly changing real estate and facilities environment, and how technology plays a critical role in navigating post pandemic strategy and operations

“Over the last two and a half years, businesses have had to pause, pivot and quickly adjust their retail store and office management strategies several times over. At Tango Connect, attendees will have the unique opportunity to collaborate and learn from their peers’ experiences, expand their knowledge, and improve outcomes for their businesses,” said Pranav Tyagi, CEO of Tango.

The event's keynote speaker – MindShift founder, Rex Miller – is an award-winning author and sought-after consultant with the capabilities to work toward transformation at any scale. Rex helps organizations see things differently and lead others to think collectively in a way that generates deep collaboration, innovative ideas, and a plan for progress.

“Our customers are charged with aligning and optimizing people and place, the top two resources of any company. People, in the form of customers, employees, and partners – and place, be it stores, offices, and other facilities. We have dozens of joint sessions with customers and other industry leaders to tackle today’s challenges – that is why attendees come to Tango Connect, to discover insights and answers,” said Bart Waldeck, Chief Strategy & Customer Officer at Tango.

In addition to the main conference, attendees can also register for Tango University, a half-day, hands-on training featuring best practices, and tips and tricks.

To learn more about the annual Tango Connect user conference and see the full 2-day agenda visit the Tango Connect Website.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, delivering a single solution spanning predictive analytics, transaction management, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk and conference room booking, and space management. To learn more visit: tangoanalytics.com.

Media Contact:
Aliya Wishner for Tango
562-477-8812
awishner@tieronepr.com 


