Field of Crosses underscores importance of Remembrance Day with Eleven Days of Remembrance ceremonies

Over 3,500 commemorative crosses line five-acres of Memorial Drive as part of the annual Field of Crosses Memorial display, honouring those who have given their life in support of peace. From November 1 to 11, Calgarians can visit the memorial and participate in daily sunrise and sunset ceremonies, in addition to a poignant Night of Lights tribute and Remembrance Day service. The Field of Crosses is open to the public and free of charge, while a donation to its adopt-a-cross fundraising initiative is encouraged.



Founded in 2009 and now chaired by Calgary businessman, community builder and philanthropist, J. Murray McCann, the Field of Crosses individually recognizes 3,500 southern Albertans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Canada. In addition, the memorial recognizes the 120,000 heroes across Canada who gave their lives through 120 special crosses featured within the park. This striking display acts as a stark reminder of the atrocities of war, while also offering gratitude for those who have fought and fallen for the peace Canadians enjoy today.

“Reading or hearing the number 3,500 does not nearly compare to seeing five-acres of crosses, each representing a fallen solider and honouring their sacrifice for this country,” said J. Murray McCann. “It’s for this reason, we encourage all to walk amongst the crosses, stop in front of each one that moves them and pay their respects to that soldier by quietly calling their name out loud while holding their hand over their heart, expressing whatever sentiment they are feeling.”

School choirs, military, buglers, pipers, Memorial Cross families and other special groups join the Field of Crosses for its Eleven Days of Remembrance ceremonies held daily. Every sunset and sunrise ceremony is open to the public and features the following daily tribute themes:

Tuesday, November 1 - Peacekeepers Day

Wednesday, November 2 - Navy Day (focus on Merchant Marine)

Thursday, November 3 - US Tribute Day (confirmed US Consul General will attend)

Friday, November 4 - Air Force Day (focus British Commonwealth Air Training Program)

Saturday, November 5 - Youth Day

Sunday, November 6 - Memorial Cross Families

Monday, November 7 - Army Day (focus on 105th Anniversary of Vimy Ridge)

Tuesday, November 8 - Indigenous Veterans Day

Wednesday, November 9 - First Responders Day

Thursday, November 10 - Women of War for Sunrise Ceremony

Thursday, November 10 – Sunset Ceremony - Special Night of Lights Evening Service Celebrating Peace



To date, the Field of Crosses has been supported through the generosity of its sole funder, McCann. However, the future of this wonderful memorial needs the public’s support. The Field of Crosses seeks to create a sustainable funding model to allow this magnificent memorial to live on for generations to come. In addition to its Eleven Days of Remembrance, the non-profit is encouraging Calgarians to participate by adopting a cross and support the Field of Crosses’ two-decade-long tradition of remembrance.

To learn more about how to adopt a cross, and for a full schedule of events at the Field of Crosses, visit www.fieldofcrosses.com

About Field of Crosses Memorial

The Field of Crosses memorializes the sacrifices of our local heroes who bravely lost their lives in active combat. This is done annually through the erection of over 3500 white crosses on a 5-acre park along Memorial Drive in downtown Calgary, AB during the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day. Each cross displays the name of a Calgarian or Southern Albertan who paid the ultimate sacrifice. We must never forget the atrocities of war and the human casualties that go along with it; remembering our past allows us to appreciate the present and strive for a better future.

