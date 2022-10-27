Minto Communities Canada announced as the newest residential development partner for East Village’s signature river front site

Vita by Minto Communities is next in a growing pipeline of development projects in the neighbourhood

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a steward of the East Village Master Plan, Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) is pleased to welcome Minto Communities as the most recent development partner to join East Village. The new residential project will be located on the last riverfront property in East Village, contributing approximately 100 new residential units in an almost 100,000-square-foot building.

To identify potential development partners for the site, CMLC ran a competitive RFP process in 2021 to find the right partner for this unique, 27,000 sq ft lot, which overlooks Jack & Jean Leslie RiverWalk and sits at the base of the George C. King Bridge and St Patrick’s Island. Envisioned as East Village’s signature site in the East Village Master Plan, CMLC sought an experienced, creative and innovative team to activate this site and realize its full potential.

“We are thrilled to welcome Minto Communities to the neighbourhood,” said Kate Thompson, CMLC’s President and CEO. “Through the RFP process, they proved themselves to be a people- and future-focused developer who delivers high-quality projects that contribute positively to the fabric of the community and brings a strong understanding of what it means to develop in an urban, downtown neighbourhood.”

Minto Communities will add to a growing pipeline of residential mixed-use development in the community. In spring 2023, Alston Development’s EV606 will break ground with 44 new residential units and 9,000 square feet of retail space, and BOSA Development’s 42-storey, 337-unit tower is under construction and set to be complete by end of 2023. Discussions are also underway on additional development sites in the community, which CMLC expects to announce in the coming months.

“Bringing developer partners into East Village and seeing a keen interest in development opportunities speaks to market confidence in the vision for the community,” adds Thompson. “This is a smart project at the right time, and a great addition to East Village.”

The new Minto Communities project in East Village will be named Vita; a reference to the Latin word for ‘life’ and an homage to the site’s proximity to water as a source of life. Also the roman numeral for six, ‘VI’ is a nod to the project’s proximity to 6th Ave S.E. and Minto Communities’ sixth project in Calgary, following The Annex in Kensington and Era in Bridgeland, both of which are fully sold.

“We’re excited and proud to launch our next project in East Village,” said Norah Fraser, VP of Development of Minto Communities Calgary. “The master plan for this vibrant and diverse community is directly aligned with our goal to create innovative, inclusive and sustainable places to live, work and play.”

Vita is anticipated to break ground in late 2023.

