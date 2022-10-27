Listophile Announces Findings of Music-Industry Baby Name Study

Reference website Listophile analyzed the latest data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) to discover the most popular baby names inspired by the music industry.

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference website Listophile has conducted a study into the latest baby naming trends from the music industry. More than 3 million instances of baby names were analyzed to reveal the pop stars, musicians, and bands who are inspiring our babies' names.

In today's never-ending quest for new and creative baby names, the study suggests significant numbers of parents are turning to the world of music for inspiration.

Musical names sound iconic, and for music lovers, they are the perfect channel of self-expression. Music - and names - evoke emotions and feelings. They hold sentimental value - and both allow us to express our individuality. The study also suggests that parents are using music-inspired baby names to signify their child's uniqueness and non-conformism.

The team at Listophile analyzed the latest official data from the SSA to find the most popular musical baby names for girls and boys in the United States.

Included is a mix of names inspired by Gen Z icons like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Abel Tesfaye as well as classic music legends such as Elvis, Bob Marley, and John Lennon.

The study starts by listing the top 10 music-inspired baby names, before digging into the top 40 baby names to reveal more unique musical names.

Top 10 Music-Inspired Girl Names:

1. Ariana - Ariana Grande

2. Taylor - Taylor Swift

3. Presley - Elvis Presley

4. Marley - Bob Marley

5. Lennon - John Lennon

6. Demi - Demi Lovato

7. Dylan - Bob Dylan

8. Miley - Miley Cyrus

9. Adele - Adele

10. Indigo - Indigo De Souza



Top 10 Music-Inspired Boy Names:

1. Abel - The Weeknd

2. Hendrix - Jimi Hendrix

3. Prince - Prince

4. Jonas - Jonas Brothers

5. Drake - Drake

6. Santana - Carlos Santana

7. Bruno - Bruno Mars

8. Lennon - John Lennon

9. Ozzy - Ozzy Osbourne

10. Jagger - Mick Jagger

More Information:

To read the full study, click here.

