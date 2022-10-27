Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,456 in the last 365 days.

Questex’s Hotel Management Presents the 2022 Influential Women in Hospitality Honorees

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Management announces the fifth annual “Influential Women in Hospitality” list, showcasing twenty-eight trailblazing women in the hotel industry. 

The 2022 honorees were selected by the Hotel Management editorial staff for their strong leadership and dedication to excellence in hospitality. This influential group’s list of accomplishments is as long as it is impressive, and Hotel Management is proud to feature these talented, inspiring women.

Hotel Management’s 2022 Influential Women in Hospitality are:

  1. Michele Allen, CFO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
  2. Julie Arrowsmith, President & CFO, G6 Hospitality
  3. Kathryn Barrett, VP of Revenue & Digital Strategy, Dream Hotel Group
  4. Andrea Belfanti, CEO, International Society of Hospitality Consultants
  5. Laura Lee Blake, President & CEO, AAHOA
  6. Megan Brumagim, VP, Environmental, Social & Governance, Choice Hotels International
  7. Allison Callen, Hotel Investments, Global Holdings Management Group
  8. Sarah Eustis, CEO, Main Street Hospitality
  9. Christina Flannery, Director, Capital Project Management, Park Hotels & Resorts
  10. Nikki Fox, VP Business Development, GLR
  11. Jennifer Fugolo, VP of Advancement, AHLA Foundation
  12. Shruti Gandhi Buckley, SVP, Global Brand Leader for Hampton, Hilton
  13. Kristie Goshow, Chief Commercial Officer, KSL Resorts
  14. Andrea Grigg, Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Asset Mgmt, JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group
  15. Cartarwa Jones, Senior Vice President, Investment & Portfolio Analysis, RLJ Lodging Trust
  16. Emily Lustig, VP of Acquisitions, Arbor Lodging Partners
  17. Vera Manoukian, COO, Sonesta International Hotels Corp.
  18. Keryn McNamara, SVP Hotel Technology, Aimbridge Hospitality
  19. Karen McWilliams, VP of Revenue Strategy, Concord Hospitality Enterprises
  20. Lynette Montoya, President & CEO, Latino Hotel Association
  21. Trusha Patel, CEO, Platinum Holdings
  22. Lalia Rach, Executive Managing Director, Strategic Consulting Services, Associated Luxury Hotels International
  23. Ama Romaine, Global General Counsel, Real Estate Asset Management, Blackstone
  24. Talene Staab, Brand Leader, Home2Suites, Hilton
  25. Andrea Stokes, Practice Lead, Hospitality, J.D. Power
  26. Crystal V Thomas, VP & Global Brand Leader, Lifestyle & Luxury Brands, Hyatt Hotels Corp.
  27. DeShaun Wise Porter, VP & Global Head of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Engagement, Hilton
  28. Soo Yeon Noh, VP – North America Full-Service Development – Western Region, Marriott International

“Hotel Management is thrilled to introduce the 28 outstanding women hoteliers who make up this year’s 2022 Influential Women in Hospitality list,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “Now in its fifth year, the list showcases women in a variety of roles and companies who all share two common denominators: They’ve worked hard and overcome challenges to succeed in the hotel industry.  Congratulations to these influential women—we can’t wait to see what you do next!”

The 2022 Influential Women in Hospitality honorees are featured in the October print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

About Hotel Management, a Division of Questex Hospitality Group
Hotel Management is a leading B2B centralized print and online source for the latest news, trends and analysis across the hospitality industry. Stay up to date on breaking news in global and local investment, development, technology, operations, food & beverage and design.

About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contacts
Elaine Simon
Senior Managing Editor
212-895-8431
esimon@questex.com

Michelle MacLeod
Marketing Manager
617-219-8346
mmacleod@questex.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Questex’s Hotel Management Presents the 2022 Influential Women in Hospitality Honorees

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.