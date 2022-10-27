Mouawad Announces New Beverly Hills Boutique

International diamond house and luxury jeweler Mouawad has the pleasure of announcing the opening of a new-generation boutique in Los Angeles, California, USA, planned for the first quarter of 2023.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The boutique will immerse visitors in the world of Mouawad, showcasing unique jewelry and watch collections presented alongside high jewelry and masterpieces. In this engaging environment, visitors can experience in person the quintessence of Mouawad's passion for "crafting the extraordinary," reflecting the House's heritage of more than 130 years of designing and creating for royalty, celebrities, and discerning clientele.

The new Mouawad boutique will be located at 236 North Rodeo Drive, placing it in an iconic location in the heart of Beverly Hills' world-renowned luxury shopping district.

Mouawad fourth-generation Co-Guardians, Fred, Alain and Pascal Mouawad, commented, "Beverly Hills is a natural choice for Mouawad to open a new-generation boutique, based on our long-standing heritage of crafting the extraordinary for celebrities and red carpet events, and through our relationship with the Gemological Institute of America, whose California campus at its world headquarters is named in honor of our father Robert Mouawad."

About Mouawad

MOUAWAD - A jewelry house specialized in "crafting the extraordinary" since 1890.

For more than a century, Mouawad has carved a name of renown in the world of jewelry and timepieces based on its artistic excellence, outstanding expertise, trusted relationships and deep passion for crafting the extraordinary.

Over the decades, royalty, high society, celebrities and esteemed clients have continued to be enchanted by Mouawad's unique offering, thus earning the company its elite status and powering its growth across continents. Now, more than a hundred years since it began, this family business is today led by fourth-generation Co-Guardians and brothers Fred, Alain, and Pascal Mouawad, joined by fifth-generation Co-Guardians Jimmy and Anastasia Mouawad, who each perpetuate a heritage of excellence and bring a lifetime of passion to their respective roles. For more information, please visit our website www.mouawad.com.

About Two Rodeo Drive

Two Rodeo Drive is home to 29 luxury and fashion boutiques, including Mouawad, Tiffany & Co. Jimmy Choo, Versace, Lanvin, Porsche Design, Brunello Cucinelli, Stefano Ricci, Breguet, Richard Mille, Etro, Breitling, 208 Rodeo Restaurant and more. Two Rodeo Drive is instantly recognizable as an iconic symbol of the prestigious and distinctive city of Beverly Hills and America's most celebrated shopping district. Two Rodeo Drive is located at the corner of Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Boulevard. For more information, visit tworodeo.com or contact (310) 247-7040.

Contact Information:

Noor Ammouri

Group Head of Marketing

noor.ammouri@mouawad.com

00971 56 6442155



