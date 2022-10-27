Submit Release
Expanse's Spinning Buddha Lands to Bring Good Fortune and Free Spins

/EIN News/ -- spb

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are all aware that Buddha is one of the most well-known fortunate charms and a symbol of wealth and success. So Fortune Buddha, the newest Asian-themed slot machine from Expanse Studios, has just been released to follow up on the tradition. More than large wins and a lot of money are involved in the game.

So, spin the reels and relish your big wins!

Key components of this thrilling slot with the primary laughing Buddha are the Asian-themed motives in a serene cherry-colored palette. With 10 symbols, 15 paylines, and several winning opportunities, this 5-reel, 10-payline slot machine can bring you luck and a lot of money.

And what distinguishes this game are the symbols. On only the reels 2, 3, and 4, the Wild symbol can be seen. Two scatter symbols showing up is one of the unusual facts.

Depending on the symbol matched, a winline with matching circle symbols initiates free spin features. Additionally, any winline during the free spins triggers another round of free spins! In free spins, all winnings are increased by two.

Following the conclusion of each of your free games, a banner will show the total winnings you have accrued thus far.

You can try to double your money by using the gambling option.

The game's music and graphics are both of the highest caliber.

This is your chance to enjoy the ultimate space-based slot machine thrills!

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

contact@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdd76308-b6c5-4e5c-bf30-50f58a0ec2b5


Primary Logo

Spinning Buddha

The latest in the series of Expanse Studios releases

