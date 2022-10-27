Spin Technology Named Winner in Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022

Cyber Defense Awards recognized SpinOne as a cybersecurity innovator at CyberDefenseCon

Spin Technology, Inc., developer of the ultimate all-in-one SaaS data protection platform ‘SpinOne' for mission-critical SaaS apps, today announced that it has been named a winner in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022.

Spin Technology competed against thousands of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. Judges searched for the most innovative InfoSec companies and showcased companies with incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

"We're pleased to name Spin Technology as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity innovators for 2022," said Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.

SpinOne provides an all-in-one dashboard for ransomware protection, application security risk assessment, data loss protection, and backup for SaaS environments, including Google Workspace, Microsoft Office 365, and Salesforce. In addition, it delivers agile, robust, and AI-driven security controls that adapt to the complex nature of attacks and the evolving cloud ecosystem. The platform can stop a ransomware attack in progress and provide complete remediation with an average of only two hours of downtime.

"SaaS applications continue to grow in popularity, yet data living in these applications has been historically difficult to secure. SpinOne is disrupting the industry by delivering the most innovative last line of defense for ransomware while simultaneously eliminating costly downtime and reducing SaaS security and compliance risk," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and Founder of Spin Technology. "We are thrilled that Cyber Defense Magazine has recognized our ability to deliver world-class cybersecurity and cloud data protection, as well as our continued efforts to bolster the platform through new capabilities and integrations."

To learn more about how SpinOne can help protect your mission-critical SaaS data, request a demo or start your free trial of SpinOne at Spin.ai.

About Spin Technology

Spin Technology is a SaaS data protection company protecting enterprises against SaaS ransomware, human error, and insider threats.

SpinOne, the all-in-one SaaS data protection platform for your mission-critical SaaS Apps, extends security across multiple environments, including Google Workspace, Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce. SpinOne is the ultimate SaaS data protection platform that delivers the most innovative last line of cyber defense, SaaS data management, and protection for more than 1,600 organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.spin.ai/.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 which includes the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2022, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

