StrikeReady Wins 2022 Top InfoSec Innovator Award

Among elite group of cybersecurity innovators selected from field of thousands

An AI-driven security company, StrikeReady today announced it has been named a winner in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022.

StrikeReady competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. Judges look at thousands of infosec companies and search for the most innovative, with great potential in stopping breaches and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

"We're pleased to name StrikeReady as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity innovators for 2022," said Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

"We're thrilled to be named a Top InfoSec Innovator for 2022 from a wide field of contenders," said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. "This recognition confirms our robust virtual security assistant, CARA, embedded in our threat management and incident response platform is innovative and truly empowers all cyber security defenders."

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady's mission is to democratize human, i.e., analysts' intelligence, so that organizations worldwide can reduce their adversarial risks and mitigate the shortage of skilled cyber talent.

With StrikeReady, organizations can now drive proactive and reactive security effectively through its unified and collaborative platform - Cognitive Security Platform, and augment their analysts' skills, knowledge, and scale through a first-of-its-kind AI-based cyber assistant - CARA.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 which includes the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2022, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

