Mitchell Diagnostics Reaches New Milestone for Dynamic and Static Calibrations

Latest achievement driven by increasing vehicle complexity and growing reliance on the company's ADAS calibration target system

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that its Mitchell Diagnostics platform has been used to perform over 50,000 static and dynamic calibrations since 2021. The total number of calibrations completed by collision repair facilities has nearly doubled since March 2022 and continues to grow exponentially following the company's successful market launch of the MD-TS21 target system last year.

As auto manufacturers equip new vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), recalibration of the radar, ultrasonic, LIDAR and camera sensors has become essential to proper and safe repair. OEM procedures now indicate when target-based recalibrations are recommended, but not all automakers require the same steps to complete them. This puts additional pressure on technicians to stay up to date on training and on repair facilities to invest in tooling that supports the ADAS-equipped vehicles and the different makes and models that they repair. Although organizations can outsource this work, that may add additional time and expense to the job.

"Vehicles are so much more difficult to repair today than they were just five years ago, especially as it pertains to ADAS and other complex electronic systems," said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "With the MD-TS21, repairers can perform ADAS calibrations in-house. This assists them in maintaining control over the repair while presenting new revenue opportunities for their business."

The MD-TS21 target system and MD-500 handheld device help simplify both dynamic and static calibrations for today's most popular automobiles. Powered by Tier 1 supplier Bosch and based on Bosch's diagnostic licensing agreements with all major vehicle OEMs, the target system supports recalibration of front-facing cameras and radar, prismatic radar, and surround view. A gamified user interface and computerized measuring walks repairers through each step in the process. This is designed to reduce cycle time, minimize errors and provide a high level of accuracy on every calibration.

"Since installing the MD-TS21 target system, we've greatly improved performance on repairs that require static calibrations," said David Caulfield, owner of Fix Auto Anaheim North. "The system is simple to set up and makes it easy for our technicians to perform accurate calibrations while improving cycle time. We're also benefiting from the added revenue by bringing the work in-house."

Launched in 2017 as the industry's first diagnostic system developed for the collision repair and automotive claims markets, Mitchell Diagnostics now delivers a complete solution for all-makes scanning, OEM scanning, and both dynamic and static calibrations. Its Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform and integration with Mitchell's cloud-based technologies aids facilities in streamlining workflows and accessing information that will support them in their delivery of a proper and safe repair.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

