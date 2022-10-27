Phoenix World Burn Congress Held in National Harbor, Maryland October 4-7th

Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors Announces National Event for Burn Survivors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A burn injury is a life-changing event that impacts all aspects of human life, from the physical to emotional aspects of healing. Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors' healing journeys, knows firsthand how peer-to-peer support can positively impact that healing. The opportunity of connection brings hope and healing to survivors and their loved ones at any stage of recovery. Phoenix World Burn Congress began in 1985 and has helped over 20,000 people since its inception. Phoenix Society is proud to announce the return of the Phoenix WBC to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Habor, MD, on October 4-7th!

The 2023 conference was officially announced during a live-stream event on Tuesday with Phoenix World Burn Congress's proud partners MedStar Washington Hospital Center and the National Fire Protection Association:

"We are thrilled to welcome Phoenix World Burn Congress to our neck of the woods," said Jeffrey Shupp, MD, director of the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. "As the Washington region's only Burn Center, we have been a fixture for a half-century serving our community with groundbreaking surgical, critical, and rehabilitative care with the focus on the wellbeing of our burn patients. We are proud to partner with an organization that places priority on helping burn survivors and their families on their journey to recovery."

Phoenix World Burn Congress offers opportunities for burn survivors, families, medical teams, and healthcare professionals alike. The 4-day event will be located 15 minutes from the heart of Washington, D.C., in its reimagined format; here are a few of the new offerings to be expected:

Schedule : The event will occur in person as a biennial gathering, allowing the organization for more impactful and sustainable programming.

: The event will occur in person as a biennial gathering, allowing the organization for more impactful and sustainable programming. Walk of Solidarity : The annual "Walk of Remembrance" is reimagined to offer both remembrances for the lives lost while also opening the walk for burn prevention advocacy and honoring the impact of the injury itself.

: The annual "Walk of Remembrance" is reimagined to offer both remembrances for the lives lost while also opening the walk for burn prevention advocacy and honoring the impact of the injury itself. Wellness and Vendor Fai r: An updated exhibit hall with opportunities to network and connect with the burn industry.

r: An updated exhibit hall with opportunities to network and connect with the burn industry. First-Time Attendee Meet-Up: A burn survivor's first year at Phoenix WBC can be overwhelming; this event offers a first-time event to learn how to navigate, get support, and more!

Registration for the event opens in Spring 2023. For sponsorship opportunities or to stay updated on Phoenix WBC updates, visit WorldBurnCongress.org. Phoenix Society can be reached by visiting Phoenix-Society.org or emailing info@phoenix-society.org.

About Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors



Burn survivors and their loved ones face a lifelong physical, emotional, and social recovery journey. Connecting with others who have walked a similar path is essential to optimal recovery and social reintegration. Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to empowering burn survivors and their families at all healing points. Since 1977, Phoenix Society has worked with survivors, families, healthcare professionals, and first responders to support burn recovery, improve the quality of burn care, and prevent burn injuries. For more information, visit www.phoenix-society.org.

Media Contact:

Amber Wilcox

Marketing Lead

616.208.1146

Awilcox@phoenix-society.org

SOURCE Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors