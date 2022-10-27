Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,398 in the last 365 days.

Signa Sports United Announces Conference Participation for November 2022

Signa Sports United (SSU), a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with businesses and brands in bike, tennis, outdoor, and team sports, announces its executive team will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2022.

  • Exane BNP Paribas Outdoor Conference, November 15, 2022, Virtual. Management will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. Additionally, Alexander Johnstone, Group Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat scheduled for 11 am EST.
  • Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference, November 17, 2022, Paris. Management will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings with investors in Paris, France.

Please contact your salesperson at Exane BNP Paribas and Bank of America for additional information and to request a meeting with management.

About Signa Sports United
SSU is a global specialist sports e-commerce company with market leading positions in bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. It leverages a unique operating platform to power its leading brands like Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Tennis-Point and Outfitter.
It also supports industry partners, including the provision of end-to-end e-commerce as-a-service solutions for brands, connecting and enabling offline specialist retailers, and integrating with digital sports communities.
SSU serves 7 million active customers with more than 1,000 brand partners, 70 web shops, and over 500 connected retail stores.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005151/en/

You just read:

Signa Sports United Announces Conference Participation for November 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.