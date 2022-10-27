Purissima Announces the Official Launch of First Fermentation-Derived, Natural CBC for Sale in Partnership with Open Book Extracts

Biotechnology Innovator and Manufacturer Deliver First-to-Market Natural CBC using Microalgae Fermentation, Offering Formulators and Brands Access to an Essential, Rare Cannabinoid

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purissima , a leading, multi-patented health and wellness biotechnology company, announced today the official commercialization and sample availability of their Cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts (OBX). This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July.

With this launch, Purissima is the first biotech company to reach commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using microalgae fermentation. As part of the launch, Purissima is offering a discovery sample box containing CBC products such as a topical serum, gummies, capsules and tinctures, showcasing how CBC can be formulated in a multitude of consumer-friendly formats for anti-inflammatory and wellness benefits. Interested parties can visit p urissima.bio or openbookextracts.com to inquire about wholesale sourcing of CBC and CBC formulations, pure CBC samples or discovery boxes.

"Open Book Extracts is excited to continue our partnership with Purissima to unlock the potential of natural biosynthetic cannabinoid production," said Dave Neundorfer, Chief Executive Officer of OBX. "We are eager to introduce the market to a more sustainably produced cannabinoid that delivers the efficacy, purity, and safety consumers need."

The benefits of CBC have been validated through multiple end user trials that have taken place this year. In June, Open Book Extracts and Radicle Science released its findings resulting from one of the largest IRB approved, placebo controlled cannabinoid trials. The study showed that a formulation which included CBD, CBN, and CBC led to meaningful improvement in sleep disturbance, pain and anxiety. Purissima has been able to validate their findings as well, as seen in their most recent study that highlighted the significant and positive impact of CBC on the relieving and soothing of stressed and irritated skin. These studies further highlight the advantage of formulating with CBC to target a range of beauty and wellness concerns. The commercial availability of CBC through the Purissima-OBX partnership will dramatically increase the access of CBC for brands, formulators and consumers who will get to experience the benefits for themselves.

"In bringing this first-of-its-kind ingredient to market, Purissima is excited to showcase the potential that our biotechnology platform has on beauty, wellness, pharmaceutical industries and more," said Robert Evans, Purissima Co-Founder and Chief Business and Strategy Officer. "The effectiveness of CBC in both topical and ingestible formulations is a testament to the clear advantages that algae fermentation brings to the natural sourcing of hard to access ingredients. Versus plant sources of CBC, algae fermentation offers reliable and repeatable purity and dosage as well as a vastly more sustainable profile."

As Purissima and OBX connect their ingredient offerings with like-minded brands, the company looks forward to continuing to deliver solutions through innovative technology that will improve the quality of life for millions of people. For more information please visit www.purissima.bio .

About Purissima

Purissima Inc. is revolutionizing the way companies source and use plant-based ingredients, through the development and production of commercially viable, microalgae biotechnology. Purissima's mission is to provide the world access to high-quality, pure, safe, and sustainable ingredients for products that improve the quality of life for millions. Purissima has sustainably and effectively biosynthesized 70+ natural ingredients, including those rare or hard to access, at a fraction of the cost and without adverse environmental, varietal or supply chain impact. The brand's patented and proprietary biotechnology advances critical plant-derived health + wellness solutions while preserving Earth's biodiversity and natural resources. For more information please visit www.Purissima.bio

About Open Book Extracts (OBX)

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction and manufacturing campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and manufacturing services, leveraging a broad portfolio of cannabinoid ingredients, leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

