Kwame Fields Sr. Named to Top Global CISOs for 2022 by Cyber Defense Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco's (FHLBank San Francisco) Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Kwame Fields Sr., has been named among the Top CISOs by Cyber Defense Magazine. The award celebrates the most innovative CISOs who exceed in communicating with their boards and senior-level executives, detecting and stopping breaches and data loss, complying with regulations, and building powerful risk reduction programs for their organizations.



"Kwame is tireless in his effort to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats and ensure the safety and security of all Bank systems," said Teresa Bryce Bazemore, FHLBank San Francisco president and CEO. "We are thrilled to see Kwame recognized among the top CISOs in the world and could not be more pleased that he is a member of our leadership team."

Fields Sr., who joined FHLBank San Francisco in 2017, is an accomplished information technology trailblazer, with more than 25 years of industry experience. In addition to specializing in cybersecurity and technology risk management, he leads the Bank's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and is passionate about workforce belonging. Fields Sr. currently serves as a board member with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland and with the Gartner CISO Coalition.

"We're pleased to name Kwame Fields as a winner among a small, elite group of information security professionals of our Top Global CISOs Awards for 2022," said Gary Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cyber Defense Magazine's full Top Global CISOs in the World Awards for 2022 is available online at cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur, and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

