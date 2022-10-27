Arcserve Independent Global Study Finds Remote Working Creating Data Vulnerability Gap

Data explosion of remote working leaves fragmented data requiring protection

Majority of companies have no backup and recovery plans in place for remote workers

Arcserve, the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, has announced findings from its annual independent global research study showing businesses are overlooking remote working in their data backup and recovery plans. The report finds that many organizations fail to ensure operational compliance and business continuity when faced with fragmented data and dispersed technologies.

In the research study of experiences and attitudes of IT decision makers (ITDMs), participants reported whether they had a backup and recovery solution in place for remote workers:

One-third have backup and recovery systems in place for all remote employees

23% said they had no backup and recovery solution in place for any of their remote workers

39% had plans in place for some workers but not all

Only 3% said they had no remote employees

For those companies that do a remote backup, there was a considerable variance in the level of importance placed on them:

46% believe that there is no difference in backing up on-site employees

39% of companies said they had better systems in place for on-site employees

only 15% said they had better backup systems for remote employees

The study also looked at whether the rise in hybrid working and multi-cloud operations has increased the complexity of managing and protecting data:

82% of ITDMs said that hybrid and multi-cloud strategies increase the complexity and vulnerability of data flow

87% say changes in compliance and data privacy have impacted them. The most significant impact is an increase in costs

Said Florian Malecki, executive vice president of marketing at Arcserve: "Ransomware attacks have sky-rocketed in organizations with employees in less-secure home-office environments and much more data in the cloud. We encourage companies to implement the 3-2-1-1 backup and recovery strategy, including immutable storage solutions, so data remains intact and easily recoverable. By implementing Arcserve's Unified Data Resilience solutions, businesses can quickly recover from a data-destructive event and flourish in the new world of work, with all the challenges and possibilities it holds."

About the research conducted by Dimensional Research: 1,121 IT decision-makers completed the survey. All participants had a budget or technical decision-making responsibility for data management, data protection, and storage solutions at a company with 100 - 2,500 employees and at least 5 TB of data. The survey was fielded in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada (North America).

