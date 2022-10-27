Total funding of UK FemTech sector exceeds £648 million
Women’s Wellness is the biggest subsector of the UK FemTech market in 2022, FemTech Analytics
The analytical part is based on information about 310+ organizations related to the UK FemTech market, including 145+ companies, 5+ community organisations, and 155+ investors considered by sectors.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total funding of the FemTech sector in the UK has exceeded £648 million, according to the latest FemTech in the UK report for Q3 2022 published by FemTech Analytics, a subsidiary of UK-based consortium Deep Knowledge Group.
— FemTech in UK Q3/2022
Having seen a significant increase over the past few years, Women’s Wellness represents the biggest subsector of the UK FemTech market in 2022 by the number of companies.
According to the report, more than 15% of FemTech companies in the UK are addressing Reproductive Health & Contraception.
The Menstrual Health subsector leads the market by total funding that exceeds £263 million.
Menopause Care is the third largest subsector within the FemTech market in the UK (15%), with the majority of companies launched over the past three years.
Apps, Software and Services for women’s health are the most common product types on the UK’s FemTech market, comprising 42% of all FemTech companies by product type.
The FemTech industry in the UK is a diverse and rapidly growing market that includes early-stage start-ups, middle-market companies, and publicly traded companies. However, half of all UK FemTech companies generate less than £880,000 in annual revenue each. There are examples in General Healthcare and Menstrual Health with annual revenue ranging from £8.8 million to £50 million.
The FemTech in the UK report for Q3 2022 is based on the analysis of information from over 310 organisations related to the UK FemTech market, including more than 145 companies, 5 community organisations, and 155 investors by sectors.
Interviews with key UK influencers were included to showcase the local market features, challenges, and opportunities in FemTech.
“I think there will be many FemTech innovations in the coming years that will be crucial, especially as so many health issues are exclusive to, or more prominent in women. There is still a lot more to do in this sector. Data is desperately needed to improve women’s health and the more attention, funding, and focus this sector gets the quicker we can close the data gap in women's health and improve health outcomes for all women,” stated Jasmine Tagesson, COO & Co-Founder of Hormona.
Terri Harris, Education & Communication Manager at Bloody Good Period, said “Women's Health is finally getting the recognition it deserves as the UK Government launches its Women's Health Strategy, and the pandemic has also pushed British society to think about innovation in healthcare. FemTech is right at the centre of these two major trends.”
“There's opportunity for FemTech innovation across sectors including personal healthcare, private healthcare, and the NHS. This means that new solutions can be tested by consumers and early adopters in different environments and across more diverse communities,” said Abi Hannah, CEO & Co-Founder of Aura Fertility.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
FemTech Analytics (FTA) is a strategic analytical agency focused on the emerging FemTech sector, providing insights into key sub-sectors such as Reproductive Health & Contraception, General Healthcare, Longevity, Mental Health, Menstrual Health, Pregnancy & Nursing, Sexual Health, Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare, Menopause Care, and Women's Wellness. FTA offers a range of services including research and in-depth analysis on the FemTech industry, profiling of companies and government agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and consulting and analytical services to advance the overall FemTech sector.
FemTech Analytics is part of Deep Knowledge Group, a consortium of commercial and nonprofit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, FinTech, GovTech, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, media, philanthropy, and more.
Baha Hamadi
Deep Knowledge Group
bh@dkv.global
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn