Global Flooring Market Size to Reach over US$285 Bn by 2025 End, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research in a New Report

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flooring accounts for nearly 10% of the overall building and construction project costs and represents a multi-billion-dollar global industry. Higher concentration of population across urban areas continues to generate growing need for residential and modern housing infrastructure. While offers a significant thrust to global building and construction industry, it also drives the growth of individual industry sectors as well, including flooring. Global flooring market is expected to demonstrate a strong 6.9% CAGR during 2021 – 2025, reaching an estimated revenue of US$285.5 Bn toward the end of 2025. A new Fairfield Market Research report reveals how the market has picked up post-COVID-19 pandemic and how the growth outlook looks like for the next few years.

Key Research Insights

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The report shows that resilient flooring continues to receive notable demand from commercial, as well as residential construction sectors. Resilient flooring types remain sustained on the back of their inexpensive price point, endurance, and lasting lifespan. Non-resilient floors on the other hand will emerge as the significant revenue generating segments in flooring market. While ceramic tiles represent the top-selling category that accounted for over 60% market share in the year 2019, the trend will continue throughout the forecast period. Over the years, the popularity of vinyl flooring has been on the rise and will grow strong through the end of 2025 with mounting consumer preference for vinyl, rubber flooring, luxury vinyl tiles, and linoleum flooring. This segment is projected to witness healthy 7% growth over the stipulated period. The surge in market attractiveness of this segment is clearly attributable to the economic viability. The report further provides analysis of the key end-use sectors that uncovers continued dominance of residential sector. With more than half the total market valuation, demand for flooring solutions across residential sector is expected to proliferate at the fastest rate, especially for a growing number of redevelopments, and refurbishment and renovation projects.

Key Report Highlights

Insights into Regional Analysis

In line with sound urban developments, and rampant expansion of residential sector, Asia Pacific remains the dominant market for flooring companies. Led by the fast-developing economies of China, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Asia Pacific is projected to remain dominant with more than 44% market share in flooring space. The expanding affluent population across the Asian subcontinent showcasing inclination for modern home construction and interior designing is likely to be the prime factor pushing growth prospects of flooring market here. Industrial construction projects, and strong pace of urbanization further foster the growth potential of flooring market, especially across some of the Middle Eastern, and African markets. On the other hand, flooring market in North America is likely to continue its ride on the distinct consumer preferences, including rugs, and carpets.

Flooring Market Competition Analysis

Armstrong Flooring Inc., Marazzi Group, Tarkett, Mohawk Industries, Amtico, Shaw Industries Group, Inc, Beaulieu lnternational Group N.V., Tarkett S.A., Forbo Holding AG, Interface Inc., Gerflor SAS, Grupo Lamosa, Mannington Mills Inc., RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C, Balta Industries N.V., and Kajaria Ceramics, and Pamesa Ceramica

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2017 US$208.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$285.5 Bn CAGR 6.9% Key Players Shaw Industries Group, Inc, Mohawk Industries, Beaulieu lnternational Group N.V., Tarkett S.A., Forbo Holding AG, Interface Inc., Gerflor SAS, Grupo Lamosa, Mannington Mills Inc., RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C, Balta Industries N.V., Armstrong Flooring, and Kajaria Ceramics, and Pamesa Ceramica

Market Segmentation

Product Coverage

Ceramic Tiles

Carpets & Rugs

Vinyl Tiles, Linoleum and Rubber

Wood & Laminate

Misc. (Slate, Marble, Concrete, etc.)





Application Coverage

Residential

Commercial

Industrial





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Beaulieu lnternational Group N.V.

Forbo Holding AG

Interface Inc.

Gerflor SAS

Grupo Lamosa

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

Mannington Mills Inc.

Balta Industries N.V.

Armstrong Flooring

Pamesa Ceramica

Kajaria Ceramics

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Product-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

