Exeleon Magazine Receives 2022 Best of Middletown Award
Middletown Award Program Honors the Achievement of Exeleon Magazine in the Media Company category.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine has been selected for the 2022 Best of Middletown Award in the Media Company category by the Middletown Award Program.
Each year, the Middletown Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Middletown area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Middletown Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Middletown Award Program and data provided by third parties.
Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience, comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.
About Middletown Award Program
The Middletown Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Middletown area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Middletown Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
