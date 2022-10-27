State of Alabama’s Local Government Health Insurance Board Selects Benefitfocus for Employee Benefits Administration Modernization

Benefitfocus to administer health benefits for more than 30,000 members and their families

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping organizations and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefit programs, today announced it was awarded a contract supporting the Local Government Health Insurance Board’s (LGHIB) efforts to modernize its health care benefits administration system. The contract was awarded to Benefitfocus after a competitive RFP process to meet the LGHIB’s need for a new, best-in-class system with reliable core functionality.



The LGHIB was established in 2015 and is responsible for the control and supervision of the Local Government Health Insurance Plan (Plan), which provides affordable group health insurance coverage for employees of local government units and certain other quasi-governmental entities throughout the State of Alabama. Under the contract, Benefitfocus will deliver a comprehensive benefits administration solution for core, ancillary and voluntary benefits, including COBRA administration, direct billing and consolidated billing services and a proprietary health care data analytics solution for more than 30,000 active and retired local government employees and their families in the State of Alabama.

"We are honored to be selected by the Local Government Health Insurance Board to help them provide an improved, streamlined benefits enrollment experience to its members," said Matt Levin, President and CEO, Benefitfocus. "Through our modern technology, thoughtfully designed user experience and expert resources, we will make it easier for the Plan’s members and their families to make smarter and more informed decisions about how to choose – and use – their benefits.”

“We are excited to partner with Benefitfocus to provide a benefits enrollment system to the local government entities and members we serve,” said David Hilyer, CEO of the Local Government Health Insurance Board. “This innovative approach is a technological leap for the LGHIB that is fundamental to our mission of providing a best-in-class health care program. Benefitfocus will allow us to communicate more effectively with our members the excellent benefits and programs we offer, with the end goal of improving their health and well-being.”

Benefitfocus' Public Sector Support

Benefitfocus helps state and local governments and education systems modernize their benefits administration initiatives to better serve public sector employees and retirees. Its single, cloud-based solution personalizes the enrollment experience for employees and retirees and streamlines benefits administration by removing complexity for plan administrators.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com , LinkedIn and Twitter .

