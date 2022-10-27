Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,419 in the last 365 days.

Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Second consecutive quarter of record net income. Quarterly net income of $11.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Total assets increased $164.0 million, or 5.5%, to $3.13 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2022.
  • Loan growth of $173.5 million, or 7.4%, to $2.51 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
    • CCBX loans increased $111.6 million, or 13.9%, to $915.6 million.
    • Community bank loans increased $61.9 million, or 4.0%, to $1.59 billion.
      • PPP loans decreased $10.6 million, or 64.7%, to $5.8 million.
  • CCBX loans held for sale decreased $16.7 million as of September 30, 2022, to $43.3 million
  • Deposit growth of $139.8 million, or 5.2%, to $2.84 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
    • CCBX deposit growth of $136.2 million, or 12.8%, to $1.20 billion.
      • Additional $266.7 million in CCBX deposits transferred off balance sheet
    • Community bank deposits increased $3.6 million, or 0.2%, to $1.63 billion and community bank cost of deposits was 0.16%.
  • Total revenue increased $18.2 million, or 27.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2022.
  • Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements(1) increased $9.2 million, or 20.7%, to $53.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

EVERETT, Wash., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.  Record quarterly net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $10.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and $6.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. 

Total assets increased $164.0 million, or 5.5%, during the third quarter of 2022 to $3.13 billion, from $2.97 billion at June 30, 2022. Loan growth of $173.5 million, or 7.4%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $2.51 billion. Loan growth included CCBX loan growth of $111.6 million, or 13.9%, and an increase of $61.9 million, or 4.0% in community bank loans, which is net of $10.6 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments. Deposits grew $139.8 million, or 5.2%, during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and included CCBX deposit growth of $136.2 million, or 12.8%, and an increase of $3.6 million, or 0.2%, in community bank deposits.

_____________________
1 A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

“Loans increased $173.5 million, or 7.4%, in the three months ended September 30, 2022, with $111.6 million of that growth in our CCBX segment, which provides Banking as a Service (“BaaS”). Our CCBX segment has grown to $915.6 million in loans, or 36.5% of total loans receivable, excluding $43.3 million in loans held for sale and our community bank loans have grown to $1.6 billion in loans receivable, as of September 30, 2022.  Additionally, deposits grew $139.8 million, or 5.2%, during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

“We achieved record net income for the second consecutive quarter. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 we had net income of $11.1 million, an increase of $925,000, or 9.1%, over the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  Additionally, the Bank was recently named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars Class of 2022 and was one of just two banks to receive the award for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition as a top performing bank is a huge honor and accomplishment and is reflective of the strong commitment our team has to our customers, communities and shareholders”, stated Eric Sprink, the CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Results of Operations Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank which consists of two segments: CCBX and the community bank.  The CCBX segment includes our BaaS activities and the community bank segment includes all other banking activities.  Net interest income was $49.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $9.3 million, or 23.3%, from $39.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and an increase of $30.4 million, or 161.5%, from $18.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  Yield on loans receivable was 8.46% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 7.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 4.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  The increase in net interest income compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, was largely related to increased yield on loans resulting from higher interest rates and growth in higher yielding loans, primarily from CCBX.  Total average loans receivable for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.45 billion, compared to $2.19 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $1.68 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $52.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $40.2 million and $19.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.  Loan growth of $173.5 million, or 7.4%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included $111.6 million increase in CCBX loans; this includes capital call lines, which decreased $50.6 million, or 22.5%, during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.  Capital call lines bear a lower rate of interest, but have less credit risk due to the way the loans are structured compared to other commercial loans.  The increase in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, was largely due to growth in higher yielding loans.  As a result of the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) raising rates 3.0% in 2022, interest rates on our existing variable rate loans are affected, as are the rates on new loans. We continue to monitor the impact of these increases in interest rates. The FOMC last raised rates 0.75% on September 21, 2022.

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $2.3 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.3 million compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $2.1 million compared to September 30, 2021 due to an increase in interest rates.  The average balance of interest earning deposits with other banks for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $397.6 million, compared to $499.9 million and $419.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.  Interest earning deposits with other banks decreased as a result of increased loan demand.  Those deposits were used to fund higher yielding loans receivable.  Additionally, the average yield on these interest earning deposits with other banks increased to 2.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.77% and 0.16% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Interest expense was $6.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a $4.0 million increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a $5.2 million increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $273,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $260,000 and $278,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Interest expense on borrowed funds increased $13,000 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, as a result of the increase in interest rates. The $5,000 decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 is the result of a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, which were paid off in the first quarter of 2022. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits increased $4.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $5.2 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as a result an increase in CCBX deposits that are tied to and reprice when the FOMC raises rates.  Additionally, as a result of the interest rate increases, a significant portion of CCBX deposits that were not earning interest were reclassified to interest bearing deposits from noninterest bearing deposits during the first and second quarters of 2022, which also contributed to the increase in interest expense compared to September 30, 2021. These CCBX deposits were reclassified because the current interest rate exceeded the minimum interest rate set in their respective program agreements, as a result of the first and second quarter 2022 interest rate increases. We do not expect additional CCBX deposits will be reclassified as a result of future rate increases.

Total cost of deposits was 0.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, 0.25% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 0.10%, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Community bank and CCBX cost of deposits were 0.16% and 1.79% respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.08% and 0.56%, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 0.13% and 0.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in cost of deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the prior periods for both segments is a result of increased interest rates. Also impacting CCBX cost of deposits was the reclassification of deposits from noninterest bearing to interest bearing in the first two quarters of 2022. Any additional interest rate increases will increase our cost of deposits and result in higher interest expense on interest bearing deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin was 6.58% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 5.66% and 3.48% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.  The increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, was largely a result of an increase in higher rate loans.  Loans receivable increased $173.5 million and $802.2 million, compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.  Additionally, the Fed Funds interest rate increases have resulted in existing, variable rate loans repricing to higher interest rates.  Interest on loans receivable increased $12.2 million, or 30.3%, to $52.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $40.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $19.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  Also contributing to the increase in net interest margin compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, was $1.3 million and $2.1 million increase in interest on interest earning deposits, respectively.  These interest earning deposits earned an average rate of 2.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.77% and 0.16% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.  Average investment securities decreased $17.6 million to $103.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, and increased $69.9 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Interest on investment securities decreased $9,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 due to lower average outstanding balance on investments and increased $530,000 compared to September 30, 2021, as a result of the increase in average outstanding balance coupled with increased yield, which also positively impacted net interest margin.  These increases in interest income were partially offset by increases in interest expense on interest bearing deposits, as previously discussed.

Cost of funds was 0.85% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 56 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and an increase of 69 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 0.82%, compared to 0.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 0.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increased cost of funds and deposits compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 was largely due to the increase in interest rates compared to the previous periods. Noninterest bearing deposits of $813.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 decreased $4.8 million, or 0.59%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and decreased $483.2 million, or 37.3%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to the aforementioned reclassification of CCBX noninterest bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, total loans receivable increased by $173.5 million, or 7.4%, to $2.51 billion, compared to $2.33 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  The increase consists of $111.6 million in CCBX loan growth and $61.9 million in community bank loan growth. Community bank loan growth includes a decrease of $10.6 million in PPP loans from forgiveness and repayments.  Total loans receivable grew $802.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  This increase includes CCBX loan growth of $725.4 million and community bank loan growth of $76.9 million. Community bank loan growth is net of $261.5 million in PPP loan forgiveness/repayments, as of September 30, 2022, compared September 30, 2021.  During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, $48.1 million in CCBX loans were transferred into loans held for sale, with $64.8 million in loans sold during the quarter and $43.3 million remaining in loans held for sale as of September 30, 2022; compared to $60.0 million held for sale as of June 30, 2022. 

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 8.46%, compared 7.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 4.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This increase in yield on loans receivable is a combination of an overall increase in interest rates as well as additional volume in higher rate consumer loans from CCBX partners.  During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, CCBX loans outstanding increased 13.9%, or $111.6 million, with an average CCBX yield of 13.96% and community bank loans increased 4.0%, or $61.9 million, with an average yield of 5.31%.   The yield on CCBX loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense.  BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and servicing CCBX loans.  Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans outstanding was 7.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and was impacted by the $50.6 million decline in capital call lines during the quarter that are priced at prime minus 0.50%.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits for each segment for the periods indicated:

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Yield on
Loans 		  Cost of
Deposits 		  Yield on
Loans 		  Cost of
Deposits 		  Yield on
Loans 		  Cost of
Deposits 		  Yield on
Loans 		  Cost of
Deposits 		  Yield on
Loans 		  Cost of
Deposits
Community Bank 5.31 %   0.16 %   5.04 %   0.08 %   4.67 %   0.13 %   5.17 %   0.11 %   4.60 %   0.15 %
CCBX (1) 13.96 %   1.79 %   12.35 %   0.56 %   3.65 %   0.02 %   13.16 %   0.91 %   3.26 %   0.04 %
Consolidated 8.46 %   0.82 %   7.34 %   0.25 %   4.57 %   0.10 %   7.63 %   0.41 %   4.51 %   0.14 %

(1)  CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense.  BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and servicing CCBX loans.  To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following tables illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan interest expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)   Income / Expense   Income / expense divided by
average CCBX loans 		  Income / Expense   Income / expense divided by
average CCBX loans 		  Income / Expense   Income / expense divided by
average CCBX loans
BaaS loan interest income   $ 31,449   13.96 %   $ 21,281   12.35 %   $ 1,471   3.65 %
Less: BaaS loan expense     15,560   6.91 %     12,229   7.10 %     419   1.04 %
Net BaaS loan income (1)   $ 15,889   7.05 %   $ 9,052   5.25 %   $ 1,052   2.61 %
Average BaaS Loans   $ 893,655       $ 691,294       $ 160,022    


    For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Income / Expense   Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans   Income / Expense   Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans
BaaS loan interest income   $ 64,721   13.16 %   $ 2,761   3.26 %
Less: BaaS loan expense     36,079   7.34 %     609   0.72 %
Net BaaS loan income (1)   $ 28,642   5.82 %   $ 2,152   2.54 %
Average BaaS Loans   $ 657,574       $ 113,369    

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
______

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.41% and 1.21% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.  ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was impacted by an increase in loan volume and overall higher interest rates on interest earning assets, compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.  

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(unaudited)   September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
                             
Return on average assets (1)   1.45 %   1.41 %   0.93 %   1.14 %   1.21 %   1.18 %   1.28 %
Return on average equity (1)   19.36 %   18.86 %   12.12 %   16.80 %   16.77 %   16.90 %   17.40 %
Yield on earnings assets (1)   7.38 %   5.94 %   4.58 %   4.09 %   3.63 %   6.03 %   3.83 %
Yield on loans receivable (1)   8.46 %   7.34 %   6.80 %   5.92 %   4.57 %   7.63 %   4.51 %
Cost of funds (1)   0.85 %   0.29 %   0.14 %   0.14 %   0.16 %   0.44 %   0.20 %
Cost of deposits (1)   0.82 %   0.25 %   0.09 %   0.09 %   0.10 %   0.41 %   0.14 %
Net interest margin (1)   6.58 %   5.66 %   4.45 %   3.95 %   3.48 %   5.61 %   3.64 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (1)   6.66 %   5.29 %   4.52 %   3.29 %   2.91 %   5.54 %   2.74 %
Noninterest income to average assets (1)   4.48 %   3.53 %   3.27 %   2.22 %   1.11 %   3.79 %   0.90 %
Efficiency ratio   61.12 %   58.38 %   59.34 %   54.08 %   64.68 %   59.77 %   61.51 %
Loans receivable to deposits (2)   89.92 %   86.54 %   76.24 %   73.73 %   76.71 %   89.92 %   76.71 %

(1)  Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income

The following table details noninterest income for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)  2022     2022     2021
Deposit service charges and fees $ 986     $ 988     $ 956  
Mortgage broker fees   24       85       187  
Loan referral fees         208       723  
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net   (133 )     (2 )     1,472  
Gain on sales of loans, net               206  
Other   236       313       302  
Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income   1,113       1,592       3,846  
Servicing and other BaaS fees   1,079       1,159       1,313  
Transaction fees   940       814       146  
Interchange fees   738       628       188  
Reimbursement of expenses   885       618       333  
BaaS program income   3,642       3,219       1,980  
BaaS credit enhancements   17,928       14,207       10  
Baas fraud enhancements   11,708       6,474       296  
BaaS indemnification income   29,636       20,681       306  
Total noninterest income $ 34,391     $ 25,492     $ 6,132  

Noninterest income was $34.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $8.9 million from $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and an increase of $28.3 million from $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.  The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to an increase of $9.4 million in BaaS income partially offset by a $208,000 decrease in loan referral fees.  The $9.4 million increase in BaaS income included a $3.7 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments, $5.2 million increase in BaaS fraud enhancements, and an increase of $423,000 in BaaS program income (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for loan losses, reserve for unfunded commitments and credit and fraud enhancements). The $28.3 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $31.0 million increase in BaaS income partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in unrealized gain on equity securities and a decrease of $723,000 in loan referral fees. The $31.0 million increase in BaaS income included a $17.9 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements, $11.4 million increase in BaaS fraud enhancements and $1.7 million increase in other BaaS program income. BaaS program income is steadily growing, with an increase of 13.1% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and an increase of 83.9% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we now have 29 relationships, at varying stages, as of September 30, 2022.    We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships and are exiting relationships where it makes sense for both parties and are focusing more on selecting larger and more established partners, with experienced management teams.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022 a few partners wound down their CCBX programs; these programs were not material in terms of income and sources of funds.

  As of
(unaudited) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
Active 19 23 16
Friends and family / testing 2 2 0
Implementation / onboarding 0 0 7
Signed letters of intent 5 4 3
Wind down - preparing to exit relationship 3 0 0
Total CCBX relationships 29 29 26

Noninterest Expense

The following table details noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)    2022    2022    2021
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 14,506   $ 12,238   $ 9,961
Legal and professional fees     2,251     1,002     796
Data processing and software licenses     1,670     1,546     1,333
Occupancy     1,147     1,083     1,037
FDIC assessments     850     855     400
Point of sale expense     742     409     212
Excise taxes     588     564     407
Director and staff expenses     475     377     274
Marketing     69     74     130
Other     1,522     1,318     865
Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense     23,820     19,466     15,415
BaaS loan expense     15,560     12,229     419
BaaS fraud expense     11,707     6,474     296
BaaS loan and fraud expense     27,267     18,703     715
Total noninterest expense   $ 51,087   $ 38,169   $ 16,130

Total noninterest expense increased to $51.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $38.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $16.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was primarily due to a $8.6 million increase in BaaS expense ($3.3 million of which is related to partner loan expense and $5.2 million of which is related to partner fraud expense).  Partner loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and servicing CCBX loans. Partner fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts, a portion of this expense is realized during the quarter, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partner.  Also contributing to the increase in noninterest expense compared to June 30, 2022 is a $2.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits which is related to hiring in CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives.  In the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, legal and professional fees increased $1.2 million, point of sale expenses increased   $333,000 and data processing and software license expense increased $124,000  The increase in legal and professional expenses is due to increased fees related to building our regulatory compliance infrastructure, our data management capabilities, and risk management, and increased consulting expenses. The increase in point of sale expenses is primarily a result of increased activity in CCBX; CCBX BaaS program income in noninterest income also increased as a result of this activity. Data processing and software license fees are expected to increase as we invest in software related to CCBX, information technology and risk management.

The increased noninterest expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were largely due to an increase of $26.6 million in BaaS partner expense ($15.1 million of which is related to partner loan expense and $11.4 million of which is related to partner fraud expense), $4.5 million increase in salary and employee benefits related to hiring staff for CCBX and additional staff for our ongoing growth initiatives and $1.5 million increase in legal and professional fees due to increased fees related to data and risk management, and increased regulatory consulting expenses. Additionally, there was a $530,000 increase in point of sale expenses, $450,000 increase in FDIC assessments and $337,000 increase in data processing and software licenses.  The increase in point of sale expenses is attributed to increased CCBX activity; CCBX BaaS program income in noninterest income also increased as a result of this activity. The increase in FDIC assessments is largely the result of an increase in assets combined with other factors that impact the FDIC assessment calculation compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.  The increase in data processing and software licenses expenses was a result of implementing software to monitor and assist in the reporting of CCBX activities and monitoring of transactions to automate and improve efficiency.

The provision for income taxes was $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.  The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 1.0% for calculating the provision for state taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $164.0 million, or 5.5%, to $3.13 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $2.97 billion at June 30, 2022.  The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $173.5 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.  Loans held for sale decreased $16.7 million, to $43.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.  Also contributing to the increase in assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was a $8.3 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks, as a result of higher deposit totals.  Total assets increased $682.2 million, or 27.8%, at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.45 billion at September 30, 2021.  The increase is primarily due to loans receivable increasing $802.2 million, and an increase of $64.8 million in investment securities.  Partially offsetting the increase is a $264.8 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks, resulting from increased loan demand, compared to September 30, 2021.

Loans Receivable

Total loans receivable increased $173.5 million to $2.51 billion at September 30, 2022, from $2.33 billion at June 30, 2022, and increased $802.2 million from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2021.  The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was the result of $111.6 million in CCBX loan growth and $61.9 million in community bank loan growth. Community bank loan growth includes $10.6 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.  The change in loans receivable over the quarter ended September 30, 2021 includes CCBX loan growth of $725.4 million and $76.9 million in community bank loan growth as of September 30, 2022.  Community bank loan growth is net of $261.5 million in PPP loan forgiveness and paydowns since September 30, 2021.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the period indicated:

  As of September 30, 2022   As of June 30, 2022   As of September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
Commercial and industrial loans:                      
PPP loans $ 5,794     0.2 %   $ 16,398     0.7 %   $ 267,278     15.5 %
Capital call lines   174,311     6.9       224,930     9.6       161,457     9.4  
All other commercial & industrial loans   159,823     6.4       160,636     6.9       108,120     6.3  
Total commercial and industrial loans:   339,928     13.5       401,964     17.2       536,855     31.2  
Real estate loans:                      
Construction, land and land development   224,188     8.9       225,512     9.6       158,710     9.2  
Residential real estate   402,781     16.0       326,661     14.0       170,167     9.9  
Commercial real estate   1,024,067     40.7       956,320     40.8       837,342     48.7  
Consumer and other loans   523,536     20.9       430,083     18.4       17,140     1.0  
Gross loans receivable   2,514,500     100.0 %     2,340,540     100.0 %     1,720,214     100.0 %
Net deferred origination fees - PPP loans   (111 )         (396 )         (9,417 )    
Net deferred origination fees - all other loans   (6,500 )         (5,790 )         (5,115 )    
Loans receivable $ 2,507,889         $ 2,334,354         $ 1,705,682      
Loan Yield (1)   8.46 %         7.34 %         4.57 %    

(1)  Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

The following tables detail the Community Bank and CCBX loans which are included in the total loan portfolio table above.

Community Bank   As of
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Commercial and industrial loans:                        
PPP loans   $ 5,794     0.4 %   $ 16,398     1.1 %   $ 267,278     17.5 %
All other commercial & industrial loans     143,808     9.0       142,569     9.3       108,120     7.1  
Real estate loans:                        
Construction, land and land development loans     224,188     14.0       225,512     14.7       158,710     10.4  
Residential real estate loans     198,871     12.5       193,518     12.6       156,128     10.2  
Commercial real estate loans     1,024,067     64.0       956,320     62.2       837,342     54.7  
Consumer and other loans:                        
Other consumer and other loans     2,220     0.1       2,325     0.1       2,492     0.1  
Gross Community Bank loans receivable     1,598,948     100.0 %     1,536,642     100.0 %     1,530,070     100.0 %
Net deferred origination fees     (6,628 )         (6,240 )         (14,602 )    
Loans receivable   $ 1,592,320         $ 1,530,402         $ 1,515,468      
Loan Yield(1)     5.31 %         5.04 %         4.67 %    

(1)  Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

CCBX   As of
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Commercial and industrial loans:                        
Capital call lines   $ 174,311     19.0 %   $ 224,930     28.0 %   $ 161,457     84.9 %
All other commercial & industrial loans     16,015     1.8       18,067     2.2           0.0  
Real estate loans:                        
Residential real estate loans     203,910     22.3       133,143     16.5       14,039     7.4  
Consumer and other loans:                        
Credit cards     216,995     23.7       139,501     17.4       1,711     0.9  
Other consumer and other loans     304,321     33.2       288,257     35.9       12,937     6.8  
Gross CCBX loans receivable     915,552     100.0 %     803,898     100.0 %     190,144     100.0 %
Net deferred origination costs     17           54           70      
Loans receivable   $ 915,569         $ 803,952         $ 190,214      
Loan Yield - CCBX(1)(2)     13.96 %         12.35 %         3.65 %    
                         

(1)  CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense.  BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(2)  Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans. 

Deposits

Total deposits increased $139.8 million, or 5.2%, to $2.84 billion at September 30, 2022 from $2.70 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase was due to a $143.0 million increase in core deposits, partially offset by a $2.6 million decrease in time deposits. Our increase in deposits is primarily the result of growth in CCBX. Deposits in our CCBX segment increased $136.2 million, from $1.07 billion at June 30, 2022, to $1.20 billion at September 30, 2022 and community bank deposits increased $3.6 million to $1.63 billion at September 30, 2022. The deposits from our CCBX segment are predominately classified as interest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts, but a portion of such CCBX deposits may be classified as brokered deposits as a result of the relationship agreement. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $4.8 million, or 0.6%, to $813.2 million from $818.1 million at June 30, 2022. In the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, NOW and money market accounts increased $146.8 million and savings deposits increased $1.0 million. Partially offsetting those increases is a decrease of $638,000 in BaaS-brokered deposits and a decrease of $2.6 million in time deposits.

Total deposits increased $613.5 million, or 27.6%, to $2.84 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $2.22 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase in deposits is largely the result of growth in CCBX and is also due to expanding and growing banking relationships with community bank customers. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $483.2 million, or 37.3%, to $813.2 million at September 30, 2022 from $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021. NOW and money market accounts increased $1.05 billion, or 139.1%, to $1.81 billion at September 30, 2022, and savings accounts increased $11.3 million, or 11.8%, and BaaS-brokered deposits increased $47.0 million, or 165.4% while time deposits decreased   $12.8 million, or 27.5%, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, as of September 30, 2022 we have access to $266.7 million in CCBX customer deposits that are currently being transferred off the Bank’s balance sheet to other financial institutions on a daily basis. The Bank could retain these deposits for liquidity and funding purposes if needed. If a portion of these deposits are retained, they would be classified as brokered deposits, however if the entire available balance is retained, they would be non-brokered deposits. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio for the periods indicated.

  As of September 30, 2022   As of June 30, 2022   As of September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Amount   Percent of
Total
Deposits 		  Balance   Percent of
Total
Deposits 		  Balance   Percent of
Total
Deposits
Demand, noninterest bearing $ 813,217     28.7 %   $ 818,052     30.3 %   $ 1,296,443     58.3 %
NOW and money market   1,807,105     63.7       1,660,315     61.6       755,810     34.0  
Savings   107,508     3.8       106,464     3.9       96,192     4.3  
Total core deposits   2,727,830     96.2       2,584,831     95.8       2,148,445     96.6  
BaaS-brokered deposits   75,363     2.6       76,001     2.8       28,396     1.3  
Time deposits less than $100,000   13,296     0.5       14,009     0.5       15,701     0.7  
Time deposits $100,000 and over   20,577     0.7       22,464     0.8       30,998     1.4  
Total $ 2,837,066     100.0 %   $ 2,697,305     100.0 %   $ 2,223,540     100.0 %
Cost of Deposits(1)   0.82 %         0.25 %         0.10 %    

(1)  Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

The following tables detail the Community Bank and CCBX deposits which are included in the total deposit portfolio table above.

Community Bank   As of
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing   $ 746,516     45.7 %   $ 729,436     44.7 %   $ 722,458     44.7 %
NOW and money market     748,347     45.8       759,704     46.6       750,973     46.5  
Savings     106,059     6.5       105,576     6.5       96,192     6.0  
Total core deposits     1,600,922     97.9       1,594,716     97.8       1,569,623     97.1  
Brokered deposits     1     0.0       1     0.0       1     0.0  
Time deposits less than $100,000     13,296     0.8       14,009     0.9       15,701     1.0  
Time deposits $100,000 and over     20,577     1.3       22,464     1.4       30,998     1.9  
Total Community Bank deposits   $ 1,634,796     100.0 %   $ 1,631,190     100.0 %   $ 1,616,323     100.0 %
Cost of deposits(1)     0.16 %         0.08 %         0.13 %    

(1)  Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX   As of
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing   $ 66,701     5.5 %   $ 88,616     8.3 %   $ 573,985     94.5 %
NOW and money market     1,058,758     88.1       900,611     84.5       4,837     0.8  
Savings     1,449     0.1       888     0.1            
Total core deposits     1,126,908     93.7       990,115     92.9       578,822     95.3  
BaaS-brokered deposits     75,362     6.3       76,000     7.1       28,395     4.7  
Total CCBX deposits   $ 1,202,270     100.0 %   $ 1,066,115     100.0 %   $ 607,217     100.0 %
Cost of deposits(1)     1.79 %         0.56 %         0.02 %    

(1)  Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

Shareholders’ Equity

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company contributed $21.0 million in capital to the Bank.  The Company has a cash balance of $2.0 million as of September 30, 2022, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $1.0 million in commitments to bank technology funds.  

Total shareholders’ equity increased $11.1 million since June 30, 2022.  The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $11.1 million in net earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The accrual of equity awards and exercises equally offset the $747,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, related to the market adjustment on available for sale securities.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at September 30, 2022, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited)   Coastal Community Bank   Coastal Financial Corporation   Financial Institution Basel III
Regulatory Guidelines
Tier 1 leverage capital   8.34 %   7.70 %   5.00 %
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital   9.34 %   8.49 %   6.50 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   9.34 %   8.62 %   8.00 %
Total risk-based capital   10.60 %   10.80 %   10.00 %

Asset Quality

The total allowance for loan losses was $59.3 million and 2.36% of loans receivable at September 30, 2022 compared to $49.4 million and 2.11% at June 30, 2022 and $20.2 million and 1.19% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $39.1 million and 4.28% of CCBX loans receivable at September 30, 2022, with $20.1 million of allowance for loan loss allocated to the community bank or 1.26% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for loan loss as of the period indicated:

    As of September 30, 2022   As of June 30, 2022   As of September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Community Bank   CCBX   Total   Community Bank   CCBX   Total   Community Bank   CCBX   Total
Loans receivable   $ 1,592,320     $ 915,569     $ 2,507,889     $ 1,530,402     $ 803,952     $ 2,334,354     $ 1,515,468     $ 190,214     $ 1,705,682  
Allowance for loan losses     (20,139 )     (39,143 )     (59,282 )     (20,785 )     (28,573 )     (49,358 )     (20,070 )     (152 )     (20,222 )
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable     1.26 %     4.28 %     2.36 %     1.36 %     3.55 %     2.11 %     1.32 %     0.08 %     1.19 %

Provision for loan losses totaled $18.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, $14.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and $255,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs totaled $8.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $(1,000) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs increased due to CCBX partner loans and the reclassification and charge-off of negative deposit accounts. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts.

The following table details net charge-offs for the core bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Community Bank   CCBX   Total   Community Bank   CCBX   Total   Community Bank   CCBX   Total
Gross charge-offs   $ 411     $ 8,102     $ 8,513     $ 3     $ 3,539     $ 3,542     $ 14     $ 17     $ 31  
Gross recoveries     (3 )     (6 )     (9 )     (36 )           (36 )     (24 )     (8 )     (32 )
Net charge-offs   $ 408     $ 8,096     $ 8,504     $ (33 )   $ 3,539     $ 3,506     $ (10 )   $ 9     $ (1 )
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.10 %     3.59 %     1.38 %   (0.01 )%     2.05 %     0.64 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %

The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, is largely related to the provision for CCBX partner loans. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a $18.7 million provision for loan losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans based on management’s analysis, compared to the $14.0 million provision for loan losses that was recorded for CCBX for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for loan losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for probable losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX loan losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a receivable is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Incurred losses are recorded in the allowance for loan losses. The receivable is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses by absorbing incurred credit and fraud losses, if our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the bank would be exposed to additional loan losses, as a result of this counterparty risk. The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank loan losses indicated that a recapture/adjustment for loan losses of $238,000 and provision of $109,000 was needed for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The community bank recapture/adjustment was the result of transferring a portion of the allowance from the community bank segment to the CCBX segment. In accordance with the program agreement, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company was responsible for losses on $7.8 million from one CCBX partner for which there is no credit enhancement . CCBX partners indemnify the Bank for loan losses/charge-offs on loans they originate, other than the aforementioned $7.8 million. The economic environment is continuously changing, due to increased inflation, global unrest, the war in Ukraine, upcoming midterm elections, trade issues that have may impact the provision and therefore the allowance. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and continues to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model.

The following table details the provision expense for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Community bank   $ (238 )   $ 109   $ 192   $ 214   $ 877
CCBX     18,666       13,985     63     45,250     96
Total provision expense   $ 18,428     $ 14,094   $ 255   $ 45,464   $ 973

At September 30, 2022, our nonperforming assets were $22.9 million, or 0.73% of total assets, compared to $5.8 million, or 0.20%, of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $740,000, or 0.03% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. These ratios are impacted by the increase in CCBX loans over 90 days delinquent that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. Under the agreement, the CCBX partner will reimburse the Bank for its loss/charge-off on these loans. Nonperforming assets increased $17.1 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, due to the addition of $10.2 million in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing combined with $6.8 million more in community bank nonaccrual loans. Community bank nonaccrual loans increased with the addition of one new nonaccrual loan partially offset by other nonaccrual principal reductions/charge-offs. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at September 30, 2022. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.91% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2022, and 0.04% at September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we have seen a slight change in our community bank credit quality metrics, as demonstrated by the $408,000 of community bank net charge-offs and $7.1 million of nonperforming community bank loans. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, $8.1 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for loan losses. Agreements with our CCBX loan and deposit partners provide for a credit enhancement against loan and fraud losses.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of September 30, 2022   As of June 30, 2022   As of September 30, 2021
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial loans $ 94     $ 111     $ 561  
Real estate loans:          
Construction, land and land development   66       67        
Residential real estate         53       56  
Commercial real estate   6,901              
Total nonaccrual loans   7,061       231       617  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:          
Commercial & industrial loans   138       10        
Real estate loans:          
Residential real estate loans   638       123       1  
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   4,777       1,283       94  
Other consumer and other loans   10,268       4,164       28  
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more   15,821       5,580       123  
Total nonperforming loans   22,882       5,811       740  
Real estate owned                
Repossessed assets                
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing                
Total nonperforming assets $ 22,882     $ 5,811     $ 740  
Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable   0.28 %     0.01 %     0.04 %
Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable   0.91 %     0.25 %     0.04 %
Total nonperforming assets to total assets   0.73 %     0.20 %     0.03 %

The following tables detail the Community Bank and CCBX nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

Community Bank As of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,
2022 		  June 30, 2022   September 30,
2021
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial loans $ 94   $ 111   $ 561
Real estate:          
Construction, land and land development   66     67    
Residential real estate       53     56
Commercial real estate   6,901        
Total nonaccrual loans   7,061     231     617
           
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:          
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more          
Total nonperforming loans   7,061     231     617
Other real estate owned          
Repossessed assets          
Total nonperforming assets $ 7,061   $ 231   $ 617


CCBX As of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) September 30,
2022 		  June 30, 2022   September 30,
2021
Nonaccrual loans $   $   $
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:          
Commercial & industrial loans   138     10    
Real estate loans:          
Residential real estate loans   638     123     1
Consumer and other loans:          
Credit cards   4,777     1,283     94
Other consumer and other loans   10,268     4,164     28
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more   15,821     5,580     123
Total nonperforming loans   15,821     5,580     123
Other real estate owned          
Repossessed assets          
Total nonperforming assets $ 15,821   $ 5,580   $ 123

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC.  The $3.13 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.  The Bank provides banking as a service to broker-dealers and digital financial service providers through its CCBX segment.  To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com.

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659
Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the most recent quarter, and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021
Cash and due from banks $ 37,482     $ 40,750     $ 31,722  
Interest earning deposits with other banks   373,246       364,939       638,003  
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value   97,621       108,560       32,838  
Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost   1,250       1,261       2,086  
Other investments   10,581       10,379       8,349  
Loans held for sale, at par   43,314       60,000        
Loans receivable   2,507,889       2,334,354       1,705,682  
Allowance for loan losses   (59,282 )     (49,358 )     (20,222 )
Total loans receivable, net   2,448,607       2,284,996       1,685,460  
Premises and equipment, net   18,467       18,670       17,231  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   5,293       5,565       6,372  
Accrued interest receivable   13,114       12,430       7,549  
Bank-owned life insurance, net   12,576       12,485       12,166  
Deferred tax asset, net   13,997       11,709       3,807  
Other assets   58,193       37,978       5,985  
Total assets $ 3,133,741     $ 2,969,722     $ 2,451,568  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES          
Deposits $ 2,837,066     $ 2,697,305     $ 2,223,540  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances               24,999  
Subordinated debt   24,343       24,324       24,269  
Junior subordinated debentures   3,588       3,587       3,586  
Deferred compensation   648       680       774  
Accrued interest payable   153       330       147  
Operating lease liabilities   5,514       5,786       6,583  
Other liabilities   33,696       20,049       6,584  
Total liabilities   2,905,008       2,752,061       2,290,482  
           
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Common stock   123,944       123,226       88,997  
Retained earnings   106,880       95,779       72,083  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (2,091 )     (1,344 )     6  
Total shareholders’ equity   228,733       217,661       161,086  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,133,741     $ 2,969,722     $ 2,451,568  



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022		   September 30,
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME          
Interest and fees on loans $ 52,328     $ 40,166     $ 19,383
Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks   2,273       956       170
Interest on investment securities   554       563       24
Dividends on other investments   24       134       31
Total interest income   55,179       41,819       19,608
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Interest on deposits   5,717       1,673       523
Interest on borrowed funds   273       260       278
Total interest expense   5,990       1,933       801
Net interest income   49,189       39,886       18,807
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   18,428       14,094       255
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   30,761       25,792       18,552
NONINTEREST INCOME          
Deposit service charges and fees   986       988       956
Loan referral fees         208       723
Gain on sales of loans, net               206
Mortgage broker fees   24       85       187
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net   (133 )     (2 )     1,472
Other income   236       313       302
Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income   1,113       1,592       3,846
Servicing and other BaaS fees   1,079       1,159       1,313
Transaction fees   940       814       146
Interchange fees   738       628       188
Reimbursement of expenses   885       618       333
BaaS program income   3,642       3,219       1,980
BaaS credit enhancements   17,928       14,207       10
BaaS fraud enhancements   11,708       6,474       296
BaaS indemnification income   29,636       20,681       306
Total noninterest income   34,391       25,492       6,132
NONINTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and employee benefits   14,506       12,238       9,961
Occupancy   1,147       1,083       1,037
Data processing and software licenses   1,670       1,546       1,333
Legal and professional fees   2,251       1,002       796
Point of sale expense   742       409       212
Excise taxes   588       564       407
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments   850       855       400
Director and staff expenses   475       377       274
Marketing   69       74       130
Other expense   1,522       1,318       865
Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense   23,820       19,466       15,415
BaaS loan expense   15,560       12,229       419
BaaS fraud expense   11,707       6,474       296
BaaS loan and fraud expense   27,267       18,703       715
Total noninterest expense   51,087       38,169       16,130
Income before provision for income taxes   14,065       13,115       8,554
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   2,964       2,939       1,870
NET INCOME $ 11,101     $ 10,176     $ 6,684
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.86     $ 0.79     $ 0.56
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.82     $ 0.76     $ 0.54
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic   12,938,200       12,928,061       11,999,899
Diluted   13,536,823       13,442,013       12,456,674



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME      
Interest and fees on loans $ 122,126     $ 56,978
Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks   3,631       314
Interest on investment securities   1,188       76
Dividends on other investments   195       169
Total interest income   127,140       57,537
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Interest on deposits   7,943       1,811
Interest on borrowed funds   854       992
Total interest expense   8,797       2,803
Net interest income   118,343       54,734
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   45,464       973
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   72,879       53,761
NONINTEREST INCOME      
Deposit service charges and fees   2,858       2,768
Loan referral fees   810       2,126
Gain on sales of loans, net         367
Mortgage broker fees   232       702
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities, net   (135 )     1,472
Gain on sale of bank branch including deposits and loans, net         1,263
Other income   814       542
Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income   4,579       9,240
Servicing and other BaaS fees   3,407       3,046
Transaction fees   2,247       264
Interchange fees   1,798       333
Reimbursement of expenses   1,875       709
BaaS program income   9,327       4,352
BaaS credit enhancements   45,210       10
BaaS fraud enhancements   22,753       296
BaaS indemnification income   67,963       306
Total noninterest income   81,869       13,898
NONINTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and employee benefits   37,829       26,560
Occupancy   3,366       3,085
Data processing and software licenses   4,719       3,457
Legal and professional fees   3,961       2,182
Point of sale expense   1,399       475
Excise taxes   1,501       1,154
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments   2,309       820
Director and staff expenses   1,196       812
Marketing   242       344
Other expense   4,318       2,419
Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense   60,840       41,308
BaaS loan expense   36,079       609
BaaS fraud expense   22,752       296
BaaS loan and fraud expense   58,831       905
Total noninterest expense   119,671       42,213
Income before provision for income taxes   35,077       25,446
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES   7,570       5,731
NET INCOME $ 27,507     $ 19,715
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.13     $ 1.65
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.04     $ 1.58
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic   12,921,814       11,982,009
Diluted   13,484,950       12,465,346



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1)
Assets                                  
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest earning deposits $ 397,621     $ 2,273   2.27 %   $ 499,918     $ 956   0.77 %   $ 419,715     $ 170   0.16 %
Investment securities, available for sale(2)   102,438       545   2.11       119,975       554   1.85       31,693       9   0.11  
Investment securities, held to maturity(2)   1,257       9   2.84       1,280       9   2.82       2,095       15   2.84  
Other investments   10,520       24   0.91       10,225       134   5.26       6,859       31   1.79  
Loans receivable(3)   2,452,815       52,328   8.46       2,194,761       40,166   7.34       1,681,069       19,383   4.57  
Total interest earning assets   2,964,651       55,179   7.38       2,826,159       41,819   5.94       2,141,431       19,608   3.63  
Noninterest earning assets:                                  
Allowance for loan losses   (51,259 )             (46,354 )             (20,102 )        
Other noninterest earning assets   128,816               115,788               77,221          
Total assets $ 3,042,208             $ 2,895,593             $ 2,198,550          
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest bearing deposits $ 1,953,170     $ 5,717   1.16 %   $ 1,792,119     $ 1,673   0.37 %   $ 919,792     $ 523   0.23 %
FHLB advances and borrowings                               24,999       72   1.14  
Subordinated debt   24,331       234   3.82       24,313       231   3.81       17,073       185   4.30  
Junior subordinated debentures   3,587       39   4.31       3,587       29   3.24       3,586       21   2.32  
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,981,088       5,990   1.20       1,820,019       1,933   0.43       965,450       801   0.33  
Noninterest bearing deposits   807,952               839,562               1,061,311          
Other liabilities   25,662               19,550               13,705          
Total shareholders' equity   227,506               216,462               158,084          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,042,208             $ 2,895,593             $ 2,198,550          
Net interest income     $ 49,189           $ 39,886           $ 18,807    
Interest rate spread         6.18 %           5.51 %           3.30 %
Net interest margin(4)         6.58 %           5.66 %           3.48 %

(1)  Yields and costs are annualized.
(2)  For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3)  Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(4)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1)
Community Bank                                  
Assets                                  
Loans receivable(2) $ 1,559,160   $ 20,879   5.31 %   $ 1,503,467   $ 18,885   5.04 %   $ 1,521,047   $ 17,912   4.67 %
Liabilities                                  
Interest bearing deposits   901,339     642   0.28       921,499     317   0.14       888,485     500   0.22  
Noninterest bearing deposits   735,038             740,575             696,906        
Total deposits   1,636,377     642   0.16       1,662,074     317   0.08       1,585,391     500   0.13  
                                   
CCBX                                  
Assets                                  
Loans receivable(2)(3) $ 893,655   $ 31,449   13.96 %   $ 691,294   $ 21,281   12.35 %   $ 160,022   $ 1,471   3.65 %
Liabilities                                  
Interest bearing deposits   1,051,831     5,075   1.91       870,620     1,356   0.62       31,307     23   0.29  
Noninterest bearing deposits   72,914             98,987             364,405        
Total deposits   1,124,745     5,075   1.79   1.79   969,607     1,356   0.56       395,712     23   0.02  

(1)  Yields and costs are annualized.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(3)  CCBX yield  does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense.  BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans.



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1)
Assets                      
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest earning deposits $ 578,855     $ 3,631   0.84 %   $ 284,225     $ 314   0.15 %
Investment securities, available for sale(2)   89,173       1,160   1.74       25,344       45   0.24  
Investment securities, held to maturity(2)   1,276       28   2.93       2,349       31   1.76  
Other investments   9,996       195   2.61       6,594       169   3.43  
Loans receivable(3)   2,141,127       122,126   7.63       1,690,817       56,978   4.51  
Total interest earning assets   2,820,427       127,140   6.03       2,009,329       57,537   3.83  
Noninterest earning assets:                      
Allowance for loan losses   (42,836 )             (19,744 )        
Other noninterest earning assets   112,468               73,328          
Total assets $ 2,890,059             $ 2,062,913          
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                      
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest bearing deposits $ 1,628,765     $ 7,943   0.65 %   $ 892,574     $ 1,811   0.27 %
PPPLF borrowings           0.00       91,850       240   0.35  
FHLB advances and borrowings   8,058       69   1.14       24,999       212   1.13  
Subordinated debt   24,313       695   3.82       12,381       477   5.15  
Junior subordinated debentures   3,587       90   3.35       3,585       63   2.35  
Total interest bearing liabilities   1,664,723       8,797   0.71       1,025,389       2,803   0.37  
Noninterest bearing deposits   987,343               873,271          
Other liabilities   20,442               12,798          
Total shareholders' equity   217,551               151,455          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,890,059             $ 2,062,913          
Net interest income     $ 118,343           $ 54,734    
Interest rate spread         5.32 %           3.46 %
Net interest margin(4)         5.61 %           3.64 %

(1)  Yields and costs are annualized.
(2)  For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3)  Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(4)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.


COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT – YEAR-TO-DATE
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

    For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest &
Dividends 		  Yield /
Cost(1)
Community Bank                        
Assets                        
Loans receivable(2)   $ 1,483,553   $ 57,405   5.17 %   $ 1,577,448   $ 54,217   4.60 %
Liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits     919,415     1,394   0.20       862,986     1,746   0.27  
Noninterest bearing deposits     731,517             660,773        
Total deposits   $ 1,650,932   $ 1,394   0.11     $ 1,523,759   $ 1,746   0.15  
                         
CCBX                        
Assets                        
Loans receivable(2)(3)   $ 657,574   $ 64,721   13.16 %   $ 113,369   $ 2,761   3.26 %
Liabilities                        
Interest bearing deposits     709,350     6,549   1.23       29,588     65   0.29  
Noninterest bearing deposits     255,826             212,498        
Total deposits   $ 965,176   $ 6,549   0.91     $ 242,086   $ 65   0.04  

(1)  Yields and costs are annualized.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(3)  CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and servicing CCBX loans.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY STATISTICS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021
Income Statement Data:                  
Interest and dividend income $ 55,179     $ 41,819     $ 30,142     $ 25,546     $ 19,608  
Interest expense   5,990       1,933       874       843       801  
Net interest income   49,189       39,886       29,268       24,703       18,807  
Provision for loan losses   18,428       14,094       12,942       8,942       255  
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses		   30,761       25,792       16,326       15,761       18,552  
Noninterest income   34,391       25,492       21,986       14,220       6,132  
Noninterest expense   51,087       38,169       30,415       21,050       16,130  
Provision for income tax   2,964       2,939       1,667       1,641       1,870  
Net income   11,101       10,176       6,230       7,290       6,684  
                   
  As of and for the Three Month Period
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021
Balance Sheet Data:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 410,728     $ 405,689     $ 682,109     $ 813,161     $ 669,725  
Investment securities   98,871       109,821       136,177       36,623       34,924  
Loans held for sale   43,314       60,000                    
Loans receivable   2,507,889       2,334,354       1,964,209       1,742,735       1,705,682  
Allowance for loan losses   (59,282 )     (49,358 )     (38,770 )     (28,632 )     (20,222 )
Total assets   3,133,741       2,969,722       2,833,750       2,635,517       2,451,568  
Interest bearing deposits   2,023,849       1,879,253       1,738,426       1,007,879       927,097  
Noninterest bearing deposits   813,217       818,052       838,044       1,355,908       1,296,443  
Core deposits (1)   2,727,830       2,584,831       2,460,954       2,249,573       2,148,445  
Total deposits   2,837,066       2,697,305       2,576,470       2,363,787       2,223,540  
Total borrowings   27,931       27,911       27,893       52,873       52,854  
Total shareholders’ equity   228,733       217,661       207,920       201,222       161,086  
                   
Share and Per Share Data (2):                  
Earnings per share – basic $ 0.86     $ 0.79     $ 0.48     $ 0.60     $ 0.56  
Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.82     $ 0.76     $ 0.46     $ 0.57     $ 0.54  
Dividends per share                            
Book value per share (3) $ 17.66     $ 16.81     $ 16.08     $ 15.63     $ 13.41  
Tangible book value per share (4) $ 17.66     $ 16.81     $ 16.08     $ 15.63     $ 13.41  
Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic   12,938,200       12,928,061       12,898,746       12,144,452       11,999,899  
Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted   13,536,823       13,442,013       13,475,337       12,701,464       12,456,674  
Shares outstanding at end of period   12,954,573       12,948,623       12,928,548       12,875,315       12,012,107  
Stock options outstanding at end of period   644,334       655,844       666,774       694,519       710,182  

See footnotes on following page

  As of and for the Three Month Period
  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   September 30,
2021
Credit Quality Data:                  
Nonperforming assets (5) to total assets   0.73 %     0.09 %     0.08 %     0.07 %     0.03 %
Nonperforming assets (5) to loans receivable and OREO   0.91 %     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.10 %     0.04 %
Nonperforming loans (5) to total loans receivable   0.91 %     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.10 %     0.04 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   259.1 %     849.4 %     1653.3 %     1657.9 %     2732.7 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable   2.36 %     2.11 %     1.97 %     1.64 %     1.19 %
Gross charge-offs $ 8,513     $ 3,542     $ 2808     $ 579     $ 31  
Gross recoveries $ 9     $ 36     $ 4     $ 47     $ 32  
Net charge-offs to average loans (6)   1.38 %     0.64 %     0.64 %     0.13 %     0.00 %
Credit enhancement income (7) $ 8,102     $ 3,539     $ 2804     $ 363     $ 18  
                   
Capital Ratios (8):                  
Tier 1 leverage capital   7.70 %     7.68 %     7.75 %     8.07 %     7.48 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital   8.49 %     8.51 %     9.71 %     11.06 %     9.94 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   8.62 %     8.65 %     9.88 %     11.26 %     10.15 %
Total risk-based capital   10.80 %     10.88 %     12.30 %     13.89 %     12.95 %

(1)  Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits.
(2)  Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.
(3)  We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.
(4)  Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.
(5)  Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.
(6)  Annualized calculations.
(7)  Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by absorbing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for probable losses for these CCBX loans. When the provision for loan losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a receivable is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). This is the amount of CCBX incurred losses that were recorded and are covered by the partner’s credit enhancements.
(8)  Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on total revenue.

Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements on revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is revenue.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

    As of and for the Three Months Ended   As of and for the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)   September 30,
2022 		  June 30, 2022   September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
Revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements:
Total net interest income   $ 49,189     $ 39,886     $ 18,807     $ 118,343     $ 54,734  
Total noninterest income     34,391       25,492       6,132       81,869       13,898  
Total Revenue   $ 83,580     $ 65,378     $ 24,939     $ 200,212     $ 68,632  
Less: BaaS credit enhancements     (17,928 )     (14,207 )     (10 )     (45,210 )     (10 )
Less: BaaS fraud enhancements     (11,708 )     (6,474 )     (296 )     (22,753 )     (296 )
Total revenue excluding BaaS credit enhancements and BaaS fraud enhancements   $ 53,944     $ 44,697     $ 24,633     $ 132,249     $ 68,326  

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on CCBX loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

    As of and for the Three Months Ended   As of and for the Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   September 30,
2022 		  June 30, 2022   September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans:        
Total average CCBX loans receivable   $ 893,655     $ 691,294     $ 160,022     $ 657,574     $ 113,369  
Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans     31,449       21,281       1,471       64,721       2,761  
Less: loan expense on CCBX loans     (15,560 )     (12,229 )     (419 )     (36,079 )     (609 )
Net BaaS loan income   $ 15,889     $ 9,052     $ 1,052     $ 28,642     $ 2,152  
Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans     7.05 %     5.25 %     2.61 %     5.82 %     2.54 %
CCBX loan yield     13.96 %     12.35 %     3.65 %     13.16 %     3.26 %

APPENDIX A -
As of September 30, 2022

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $2.51 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.32 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $4.83 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 40.7% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $37.2 million, and the combined total exposure in commercial real estate loans represents $1.06 billion, or 22.0% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of September 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding Balance   Available Loan Commitments   Total Exposure   % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitment) 		  Average Loan Balance   Number of Loans
Apartments   $ 208,509   $ 5,658   $ 214,167   4.4 %   $ 2,644   81
Hotel/Motel     165,233     4,880     170,113   3.5       6,075   28
Office     100,224     3,522     103,746   2.1       1,048   99
Retail     116,648     3,631     120,279   2.5       1,215   99
Convenience Store     81,286     4,336     85,622   1.8       2,088   41
Mixed use     84,255     4,681     88,936   1.8       988   90
Warehouse     74,382     1,766     76,148   1.6       1,410   54
Manufacturing     40,634     1,765     42,399   0.9       1,211   35
Mini Storage     46,989     1,810     48,799   1.0       3,050   16
Groups < 0.70% of total     105,907     5,148     111,055   2.3       1,354   82
Total   $ 1,024,067   $ 37,197   $ 1,061,264   22.0 %   $ 1,698   625

Consumer loans comprise 20.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $802.6 million, and the combined total exposure in consumer and other loans represents $1.3 billion, or 27.4% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan of just $1,200. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding Balance   Available Loan Commitments   Total Exposure   % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitment) 		  Average Loan Balance   Number of Loans
CCBX consumer loans
Installment loans   $ 294,907   $   $ 294,907   6.1 %   $ 1.5   196,058
Credit cards     216,995     800,914     1,017,909   21.1       1.3   162,170
Lines of credit     6,104     559     6,663   0.1       0.2   30,481
Other loans     3,310         3,310   0.1       0.2   16,854
Community bank consumer loans
Lines of credit     155     397     552   0.0       3.7   42
Installment loans     1,408     716     2,124   0.0       33.5   42
Other loans     657         657   0.0       1.9   339
Total   $ 523,536   $ 802,586   $ 1,326,122   27.4 %   $ 1.2   405,986

Residential real estate loans comprise 16.0% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $476.6 million, and the combined total exposure in residential real estate loans represents $879.4 million, or 18.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding Balance   Available Loan Commitments   Total Exposure   % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitment) 		  Average Loan Balance   Number of Loans
CCBX residential real estate loans
Home equity line of credit   $ 203,910   $ 436,346   $ 640,256   13.2 %   $ 23   8,836
Community bank residential real estate loans
Closed end, secured by first liens     173,890     4,389     178,279   3.7       610   285
Home equity line of credit     15,750     33,945     49,695   1.0       85   186
Closed end, second liens     9,231     1,912     11,143   0.2       330   28
Total   $ 402,781   $ 476,592   $ 879,373   18.2 %   $ 43   9,335

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 13.5% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $839.7 million, and the combined total exposure in commercial and industrial loans represents $1.18 billion, or 24.4% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $174.3 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $760.2 million in available loan commitments, which is provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every line.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding Balance   Available Loan Commitments   Total Exposure   % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitment) 		  Average Loan Balance   Number of Loans
Capital Call Lines   $ 174,311   $ 760,192   $ 934,503   19.3 %   $ 1,019   171
Construction/Contractor Services     23,737     31,764     55,501   1.1       129   184
Financial Institutions     35,150         35,150   0.7       3,906   9
Manufacturing     14,530     5,477     20,007   0.4       382   38
Medical / Dental / Other Care     21,408     4,833     26,241   0.5       335   64
Retail     17,054     5,792     22,846   0.5       25   676
Groups < 0.30% of total     53,738     31,660     85,398   1.8       177   303
Total   $ 339,928   $ 839,718   $ 1,179,646   24.4 %   $ 235   1,445

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 8.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of September 30, 2022. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $163.0 million, and the combined total exposure in construction, land and land development loans represents $387.2 million, or 8.0% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our exposure for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of September 30, 2022:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)   Outstanding Balance   Available Loan Commitments   Total Exposure   % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitment) 		  Average Loan Balance   Number of Loans
Commercial construction   $ 109,874   $ 116,147   $ 226,021  