First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $3.9 million or $0.43 per Diluted Share for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- RENTON, Wash., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $3.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $3.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $10.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the comparable nine-month period in 2021.

“I am pleased with continued expansion of our net interest margin to 3.65% in the quarter, compared to 3.53% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 3.33% in the quarter ended September 30, 2021,” noted Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO. “While our cost of funds is coming under pressure like many of our peers, our efforts in recent years to increase the balance of variable rate assets and to lock in a portion of our funding costs with $95 million of pay-fixed/receive floating interest rate swaps helped to enhance our net interest margin and partially offset the adverse impact of rising interest rates on our comprehensive income from decreases in the market value of our available-for-sale investment portfolio. While many institutions have seen material, double-digit percentage declines in their book value per share in 2022, I am pleased to report that our book value per share is unchanged at September 30, 2022, from its value of $17.30 at December 31, 2021,” continued Kiley.

“As a result of our quarterly analysis of our loan portfolio, we downgraded to substandard a $6.2 million loan where we are a participant lender. This loan is secured by a senior housing/assisted living facility that was previously downgraded to special mention in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. We analyzed this loan for impairment and concluded that no losses are anticipated, resulting in a recapture of provision for loan losses previously allocated to this loan. Changes in the mix of our loan portfolio also impacted the allowance for loan and lease losses, with growth in consumer, construction and land development, and one-to-four family residential loans impacting the analysis. This loan growth partially offset the recapture from the substandard loan downgrade, resulting in a $400,000 recapture of provision for loan losses for the quarter, compared to no provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2022,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

  • Net loans receivable increased by $23.6 million to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022, as continued strength in one-to-four family lending and an increase in construction/land lending helped outpace loan repayments in the quarter.
  • The Company’s book value per share increased to $17.30 at September 30, 2022, compared to $17.26 at June 30, 2022, and $17.03 at September 30, 2021.
  • The Company repurchased 27,270 shares in the quarter at an average price of $15.46 per share under its board-authorized stock repurchase plan that expired on September 16, 2022.
  • The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, or approximately 456,000 shares, which will commence on or about October 31, 2022, and expire no later than March 17, 2023.
  • The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share to shareholders.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios at September 30, 2022, were 10.4% and 15.5%, respectively, compared to 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, and 10.2% and 15.5%, respectively at September 30, 2021.
  • Credit quality remains strong as nonperforming assets remained low at $232,000, or 0.02% of total assets, and $406,000 in past due loans represented just 0.04% of total loans receivable.
  • Based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”), the Bank recognized a recapture of provision for loan losses of $400,000 for the quarter.

Deposits totaled $1.15 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2022, and $1.14 billion at September 30, 2021. The $30.0 million decline in total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, reflects decreases across nearly all deposit categories, particularly money market and interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an increase in brokered deposits. Management continues to consider multiple alternatives to increase deposits to fund its anticipated asset growth in addition to its efforts through its branch network, including wholesale markets, brokered deposits, and the national deposit market.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

  Sep 30,
2022 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2021 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Deposits: (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 118,842   $ 127,808   $ 115,311   $ (8,966 )   $ 3,531  
Interest-bearing demand   95,767     107,478     104,761     (11,711 )     (8,994 )
Savings   24,625     23,525     23,024     1,100       1,601  
Money market   572,137     596,515     596,911     (24,378 )     (24,774 )
Certificates of deposit, retail   268,528     270,866     301,729     (2,338 )     (33,201 )
Brokered deposits   69,537     53,277         16,260       69,537  
Total deposits $ 1,149,436   $ 1,179,469   $ 1,141,736   $ (30,033 )   $ 7,700  


The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

September 30, 2022
  Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Brokered deposits Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 36,797 $ 43,129 $ 16,483 $ 301,912 $ 209,504 $ - $ 607,825
Landing   4,345   2,586   155   20,301   4,089   -   31,476
Woodinville   3,033   3,714   1,208   19,514   9,799   -   37,268
Bothell   3,287   1,045   54   7,307   1,694   -   13,387
Crossroads   13,047   4,225   49   38,668   9,228   -   65,217
Kent   6,323   13,945   4   19,843   1,499   -   41,614
Kirkland   9,101   365   42   7,297   25   -   16,830
Issaquah   3,396   1,480   60   3,037   2,295   -   10,268
Total King County   79,329   70,489   18,055   417,879   238,133   -   823,885
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   7,153   2,727   904   23,527   5,626   -   39,937
Edmonds   16,209   6,284   901   34,719   8,935   -   67,048
Clearview   5,143   5,957   1,662   26,923   2,873   -   42,558
Lake Stevens   4,977   5,233   1,471   40,297   4,975   -   56,953
Smokey Point   3,430   4,452   1,422   23,527   7,066   -   39,897
Total Snohomish County   36,912   24,653   6,360   148,993   29,475   -   246,393
Pierce County              
University Place   1,879   108   2   3,883   670   -   6,542
Gig Harbor   722   517   208   1,382   250   -   3,079
Total Pierce County   2,601   625   210   5,265   920   -   9,621
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   69,537   69,537
               
Total deposits $ 118,842 $ 95,767 $ 24,625 $ 572,137 $ 268,528 $ 69,537 $
 1,149,436


June 30, 2022
  Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Brokered deposits Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
King County              
Renton $ 37,688 $ 43,985 $ 15,160 $ 311,528 $ 225,799 $ - $ 634,160
Landing   4,925   2,504   178   21,802   2,988   -   32,397
Woodinville   3,235   7,776   1,141   19,202   5,167   -   36,521
Bothell   3,734   1,258   63   7,286   1,488   -   13,829
Crossroads   16,004   4,930   356   52,277   5,896   -   79,463
Kent   5,834   11,353   18   17,459   716   -   35,380
Kirkland   9,332   319   22   7,299   25   -   16,997
Issaquah   4,541   1,265   62   7,033   406   -   13,307
Total King County   85,293   73,390   17,000   443,886   242,485   -   862,054
Snohomish County              
Mill Creek   6,290   3,445   837   21,716   6,082   -   38,370
Edmonds   19,892   13,627   1,060   39,220   8,714   -   82,513
Clearview   6,307   4,650   1,364   26,613   1,526   -   40,460
Lake Stevens   4,631   7,241   1,554   34,406   5,018   -   52,850
Smokey Point   3,252   4,501   1,581   24,917   6,735   -   40,986
Total Snohomish County   40,372   33,464   6,396   146,872   28,075   -   255,179
Pierce County              
University Place   1,032   95   2   4,052   306   -   5,487
Gig Harbor   1,111   529   127   1,705   -   -   3,472
Total Pierce County   2,143   624   129   5,757   306   -   8,959
               
Brokered deposits   -   -   -   -   -   53,277   53,277
               
Total deposits $ 127,808 $ 107,478 $ 23,525 $ 596,515 $ 270,866 $ 53,277 $
 1,179,469

Net loans receivable totaled $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.12 billion at June 30, 2022, and $1.10 billion at September 30, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, new originations of one-to-four family residential loans, construction/land and classic, collectible and other auto loans outpaced loan repayments in the quarter. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.13 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $1.09 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The ALLL represented 1.27% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2022, and 1.35% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2021.

There was $232,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared to none at June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021. There was no other real estate owned (“OREO”) at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, or September 30, 2021.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,   Three
Month 		  One
Year
  2022
   2022
   2021
   Change   Change
  (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming loans:                  
One-to-four family residential $ 39     $                      ─     $                     ─     $ 39   $ 39
Consumer   193               193     193
Total nonperforming loans   232               232     232
                   
OREO              
                   
Total nonperforming assets(1) $ 232     $                      ─     $                     ─     $ 232   $ 232
                   
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.02 %   0.00 %   0.00 %        

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Bank’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at September 30, 2022.

The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. TDRs totaled $1.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million at June 30, 2022, and $2.4 million at September 30, 2021. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented.

Net interest income totaled $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $11.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $11.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was primarily due to higher interest income on loans, including fees, and investment securities, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits and other borrowings, primarily reflecting the increase in market interest rates due to the recent increases to the targeted federal funds rate and increased competition for deposits.

Total interest income was $15.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $13.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior quarters was primarily due to an improvement in the average loan yield to 4.77% from 4.41% and 4.54% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively, due in large part to recent increases in short term interest rates that increased our returns from LIBOR and Prime based variable rate loans and variable rate investment securities.

Total interest expense was $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 0.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was due primarily to increased interest expense on money market balances and the continued use of higher cost brokered deposits and wholesale sources to meet our funding needs. As of September 30, 2022, there were approximately $130.1 million in retail certificates of deposit at a weighted average interest rate of 1.52% maturing in the next 12 months, and an additional $104.6 million maturing in the subsequent 12 to 24 months, at a weighted average interest rate of 1.59%. Advances from the FHLB increased to $150.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $95.0 million at June 30, 2022, and $120.0 million at September 30, 2021, as these borrowings helped to partially fund our loan growth and the decline in total deposits. Currently, $95.0 million of our FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. These cash flow hedge agreements have a weighted average remaining term of 50 months and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.05%. The average cost of borrowings was 1.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.21% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The net interest margin was 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, is due primarily to a 39-basis point improvement in the Company’s average yield on interest-earning assets during the quarter to 4.43% from 4.04%, partially offset by a 32-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 0.93% from 0.61%. The increase in net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was similarly due primarily to a 50-basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets from 3.93%, partially offset by a 22-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.71%.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, totaled $778,000, compared to $961,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $999,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was primarily due to lower loan related fees, including a $215,000 decline in loan prepayment penalties. As compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the decrease in the current quarter likewise primarily reflects reduced loan fees, in addition to a decrease in BOLI income.

Noninterest expense totaled $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was primarily due to a $182,000 decline in professional fees due in part to $151,000 in regulatory examination fees and fees paid to human resources recruiters to fill open positions in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, primarily reflects a $561,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, due primarily to 25 open positions filled last quarter.

Forward-looking statements:

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of new COVID-19 variants; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

Assets Sep 30,
2022 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2021 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Cash on hand and in banks $ 9,684     $ 9,458     $ 7,243     2.4 %   33.7 %
Interest-earning deposits with banks   15,227       26,194       71,869     (41.9 )   (78.8 )
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value   221,278       210,826       178,061     5.0     24.3  
Investments held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   2,438       2,432       2,425     0.2     0.5  
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $14,726, $15,125, and $15,057 respectively   1,143,348       1,119,795       1,101,669     2.1     3.8  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   7,712       5,512       6,465     39.9     19.3  
Accrued interest receivable   6,261       5,738       5,681     9.1     10.2  
Deferred tax assets, net   2,355       1,840       746     28.0     215.7  
Premises and equipment, net   21,608       21,855       22,628     (1.1 )   (4.5 )
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net   36,064       35,819       34,994     0.7     3.1  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   13,605       10,493       2,975     29.7     357.3  
Right of use asset ("ROU"), net   3,260       3,301       3,838     (1.2 )   (15.1 )
Goodwill   889       889       889     0.0     0.0  
Core deposit intangible, net   582       616       719     (5.5 )   (19.1 )
Total assets $ 1,484,311     $ 1,454,768     $ 1,440,202     2.0     3.1  
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
                   
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 118,842     $ 127,808     $ 115,311     (7.0 )   3.1  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,030,594       1,051,661       1,026,425     (2.0 )   0.4  
Total deposits   1,149,436       1,179,469       1,141,736     (2.5 )   0.7  
Advances from the FHLB   150,000       95,000       120,000     57.9     25.0  
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes
and insurance		   5,033       2,670       5,075     88.5     (0.8 )
Lease liability, net   3,441       3,482       3,994     (1.2 )   (13.8 )
Accrued interest payable   185       115       206     60.9     (10.2 )
Other liabilities   18,326       17,136       7,735     6.9     136.9  
Total liabilities   1,326,421       1,297,872       1,278,746     2.2     3.7  
                   
Commitments and contingencies                  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -       -     n/a     n/a  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,127,595 shares at September 30, 2022,
9,091,533 shares at June 30, 2022, and
9,483,081 shares at September 30, 2021		   91       91       95     0.0     (4.2 )
Additional paid-in capital   72,295       71,835       78,311     0.6     (7.7 )
Retained earnings   92,928       90,066       84,402     3.2     10.1  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (7,424 )     (4,814 )     (223 )   54.2     3229.1  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   -       (282 )     (1,129 )   (100.0 )   (100.0 )
Total stockholders' equity   157,890       156,896       161,456     0.6     (2.2 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,484,311     $ 1,454,768     $ 1,440,202     2.0     3.1  



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended        
  Sep 30,
2022 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2021 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 13,618     $ 12,273   $ 12,508   11.0 %   8.9 %
Investment securities   1,609       1,156     818   39.2     96.7  
Interest-earning deposits with banks   125       37     24   237.8     420.8  
Dividends on FHLB Stock   83       71     84   16.9     (1.2 )
Total interest income   15,435       13,537     13,434   14.0     14.9  
Interest expense                  
Deposits   2,326       1,398     1,612   66.4     44.3  
Other borrowings   392       315     431   24.4     (9.0 )
Total interest expense   2,718       1,713     2,043   58.7     33.0  
Net interest income   12,717       11,824     11,391   7.6     11.6  
(Recapture of provision) provision for loan losses   (400 )     -     100   n/a     (500.0 )
Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for loan losses   13,117       11,824     11,291   10.9     16.2  
                   
Noninterest income                  
BOLI income   243       251     377   (3.2 )   (35.5 )
Wealth management revenue   89       104     64   (14.4 )   39.1  
Deposit related fees   245       246     228   (0.4 )   7.5  
Loan related fees   195       354     300   (44.9 )   (35.0 )
Other   6       6     30   0.0     (80.0 )
Total noninterest income   778       961     999   (19.0 )   (22.1 )
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   5,417       5,478     4,856   (1.1 )   11.6  
Occupancy and equipment   1,188       1,205     1,116   (1.4 )   6.5  
Professional fees   549       731     502   (24.9 )   9.4  
Data processing   675       692     626   (2.5 )   7.8  
Regulatory assessments   105       90     121   16.7     (13.2 )
Insurance and bond premiums   112       113     106   (0.9 )   5.7  
Marketing   92       96     64   (4.2 )   43.8  
Other general and administrative   876       880     942   (0.5 )   (7.0 )
Total noninterest expense   9,014       9,285     8,333   (2.9 )   8.2  
                               
Income before federal income tax provision   4,881       3,500     3,957   39.5     23.4  
Federal income tax provision   935       692     758   35.1     23.4  
Net income $ 3,946     $ 2,808   $ 3,199   40.5 %   23.4 %
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.44     $ 0.31   $ 0.34        
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43     $ 0.31   $ 0.34        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   8,981,037       8,982,969     9,314,456        
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,068,541       9,085,913     9,446,702        



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended    
  September 30,    
    2022       2021     One
Year
Change
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $ 37,893     $ 37,772     0.3 %
Investment securities   3,595       2,420     48.6  
Interest-earning deposits with banks   181       53     241.5  
Dividends on FHLB Stock   228       247     (7.7 )
Total interest income   41,897       40,492     3.5  
Interest expense          
Deposits   4,982       5,826     (14.5 )
Other borrowings   1,006       1,263     (20.3 )
Total interest expense   5,988       7,089     (15.5 )
Net interest income   35,909       33,403     7.5  
Recapture of provision for loan losses   (900 )     (300 )   200.0  
Net interest income after recapture of provision for loan losses   36,809       33,703     9.2  
           
Noninterest income          
BOLI income   782       891     (12.2 )
Wealth management revenue   276       391     (29.4 )
Deposit related fees   705       654     7.8  
Loan related fees   748       714     4.8  
Other   17       86     (80.2 )
Total noninterest income   2,528       2,736     (7.6 )
           
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   16,156       14,863     8.7  
Occupancy and equipment   3,621       3,403     6.4  
Professional fees   1,732       1,423     21.7  
Data processing   2,044       2,003     2.0  
Regulatory assessments   295       356     (17.1 )
Insurance and bond premiums   354       341     3.8  
Marketing   226       116     94.8  
Other general and administrative   2,497       2,146     16.4  
Total noninterest expense   26,925       24,651     9.2  
Income before federal income tax provision   12,412       11,788     5.3  
Federal income tax provision   2,398       2,281     5.1  
Net income $ 10,014     $ 9,507     5.3 %
           
Basic earnings per share $ 1.11     $ 1.01      
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10     $ 0.99      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   8,983,806       9,412,196      
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,088,206       9,514,165      

The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
  (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:                      
Residential:                      
Micro-unit apartments $ -     0.0 %   $ -     0.0 %   $ 8,220     0.7 %
Other multifamily   132,755     11.4       135,961     12.0       135,586     12.2  
Total multifamily residential   132,755     11.4       135,961     12.0       143,806     12.9  
                       
Non-residential:                      
Office   84,768     7.3       84,905     7.5       89,622     8.0  
Retail   137,417     11.9       138,892     12.2       124,439     11.1  
Mobile home park   23,531     2.0       22,387     2.0       20,838     1.9  
Hotel / motel   56,715     4.9       57,285     5.0       65,210     5.8  
Nursing Home   12,452     1.2       12,535     1.1       12,784     1.1  
Warehouse   19,934     1.7       18,943     1.7       16,999     1.5  
Storage   34,069     2.9       34,261     3.0       33,163     3.0  
Other non-residential   44,600     3.9       43,485     3.8       29,301     2.6  
Total non-residential   413,486     35.8       412,693     36.3       392,356     35.0  
                       
Construction/land:                      
One-to-four family residential   41,606     3.6       34,932     3.1       36,213     3.2  
Multifamily   15,500     1.3       15,500     1.4       47,549     4.3  
Commercial   -     0.0       -     0.0       6,189     0.6  
Land development   15,518     1.3       13,915     1.2       11,337     1.0  
Total construction/land   72,624     6.2       64,347     5.7       101,288     9.1  
                       
One-to-four family residential:                      
Permanent owner occupied   221,212     19.1       212,364     18.7       184,990     16.6  
Permanent non-owner occupied   228,223     19.7       224,390     19.8       197,686     17.7  
Total one-to-four family residential   449,435     38.8       436,754     38.5       382,676     34.3  
                       
Business:                      
Aircraft   2,335     0.2       3,130     0.3       6,322     0.6  
Small Business Administration ("SBA")   520     0.1       532     0.1       862     0.1  
Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")   1,209     0.1       1,528     0.1       22,379     2.0  
Other business   27,990     2.4       28,502     2.5       25,185     2.2  
Total business   32,054     2.8       33,692     3.0       54,748     4.9  
                       
Consumer:                      
Classic, collectible and other auto   47,141     4.1       42,009     3.7       32,819     2.9  
Other consumer   10,478     0.9       9,594     0.8       9,665     0.9  
Total consumer   57,619     5.0       51,603     4.5       42,484     3.8  
                       
Total loans   1,157,973     100.0 %     1,135,050     100.0 %     1,117,358     100.0 %
Less:                      
Deferred loan fees, net   (101 )         130           632      
ALLL   14,726           15,125           15,057      
Loans receivable, net $ 1,143,348         $ 1,119,795         $ 1,101,669      
                       
Concentrations of credit:(1)                      
Construction loans as % of total capital   49.1 %         45.2 %         67.1 %    
Total non-owner occupied commercial
real estate as % of total capital		   354.6 %         360.0 %         389.6 %    

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter End
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
    2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios:(1)                  
Return on assets   1.06 %     0.79 %     0.93 %     0.76 %     0.88 %
Return on equity   9.88       7.11       8.33       6.79       7.84  
Dividend payout ratio   27.40       38.51       33.20       36.67       32.35  
Equity-to-assets ratio   10.64       10.78       11.15       11.07       11.21  
Tangible equity ratio(2)   10.55       10.69       11.05       10.97       11.11  
Net interest margin   3.65       3.53       3.43       3.40       3.33  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   119.08       120.21       119.59       119.08       119.35  
Efficiency ratio   66.80       72.62       70.96       68.62       67.26  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   2.43       2.60       2.46       2.42       2.30  
Book value per common share $ 17.30     $ 17.26     $ 17.32     $ 17.30     $ 17.03  
Tangible book value per share(2)   17.14       17.09       17.15       17.13       16.86  
                   
Capital Ratios:(3)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.43 %     10.53 %     10.51 %     10.34 %     10.19 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   14.24       14.22       14.08       14.23       14.25  
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.24       14.22       14.08       14.23       14.25  
Total capital ratio   15.49       15.47       15.33       15.48       15.50  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:(4)                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans   0.02       0.00       0.02       0.00       0.00  
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.02       0.00       0.01       0.00       0.00  
ALLL as a percent of total loans   1.27       1.33       1.33       1.40       1.35  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net   (0.00 )     0.00       (0.00 )     0.00       (0.01 )
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses:                  
ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 15,125     $ 15,159     $ 15,657     $ 15,057     $ 14,878  
(Recapture of provision) provision   (400 )     -       (500 )     600       100  
Charge-offs   -       (37 )     -       -       -  
Recoveries   1       3       2       -       79  
ALLL, end of the quarter $ 14,726     $ 15,125     $ 15,159     $ 15,657     $ 15,057  

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.
(4) Loans are reported net of undisbursed funds.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,
    2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average Yields and Costs:(1)                  
Yield on loans   4.77 %     4.41 %     4.36 %     4.44 %     4.54 %
Yield on investment securities   2.90       2.33       1.96       1.79       1.73  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   2.02       0.67       0.15       0.13       0.14  
Yield on FHLB stock   5.56       4.82       5.49       5.89       5.15  
Yield on interest-earning assets   4.43 %     4.04 %     3.90 %     3.91 %     3.93 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.87 %     0.55 %     0.50 %     0.53 %     0.63 %
Cost of borrowings   1.48       1.21       1.28       1.33       1.42  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.93 %     0.61 %     0.56 %     0.61 %     0.71 %
                   
Cost of total deposits   0.78 %     0.49 %     0.44 %     0.48 %     0.56 %
Cost of funds   0.84       0.55       0.51       0.55       0.64  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,132,233     $ 1,117,079     $ 1,115,428     $ 1,108,836     $ 1,094,124  
Investment securities   220,244       198,819       171,685       178,500       187,261  
Interest-earning deposits   24,565       22,010       49,857       56,800       68,618  
FHLB stock   5,923       5,905       5,467       5,726       6,465  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,382,965     $ 1,343,813     $ 1,342,437     $ 1,349,862     $ 1,356,468  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,056,079     $ 1,013,080     $ 1,027,507     $ 1,032,090     $ 1,016,540  
Borrowings   105,272       104,835       95,000       101,522       120,000  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,161,351       1,117,915       1,122,507       1,133,612       1,136,540  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   125,561       131,415       122,175       119,142       121,256  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,286,912     $ 1,249,330     $ 1,244,682     $ 1,252,754     $ 1,257,796  
                   
Average assets $ 1,470,816     $ 1,431,003     $ 1,424,054     $ 1,430,199     $ 1,436,801  
Average stockholders' equity   158,515       158,349       158,756       160,183       161,892  

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and the tangible equity ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

    Quarter Ended
    Sep 30,
2022		       Jun 30,
2022		       Mar 31,
2022		       Dec 31,
2021		       Sep 30,
2021		  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:                                      
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 157,890     $ 156,896     $ 157,757     $       157,879     $ 161,456  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   582       616       650       684       719  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 156,419     $ 155,391     $ 156,218     $       156,306     $ 159,848  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,484,311     $ 1,454,768     $ 1,415,054     $ 1,426,329     $ 1,440,202  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   582       616       650       684       719  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,482,840     $ 1,453,263     $ 1,413,515     $    1,424,756     $ 1,438,594  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,127,595       9,091,533       9,107,977       9,125,759       9,483,081  
                   
Equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP)   10.64 %     10.78 %     11.15 %     11.07 %     11.21 %
Tangible equity ratio (Non-GAAP)   10.55       10.69       11.05       10.97       11.11  
Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 17.30     $ 17.26     $ 17.32     $       17.30     $ 17.03  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   17.14       17.09       17.15       17.13       16.86  

For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400


Primary Logo

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Net Income of $3.9 million or $0.43 per Diluted Share for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

