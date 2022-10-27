Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Revenue to Cross $10.8 Billion by 2031

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market growth

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as HPV market trends, key players, market segments, and market growth strategies.

Allied Market Research published a report on the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV) Market covering analysis by type (Tetravalent, Nonavalent, Bivalent), disease indication (Cervical Cancer, Anal Cancer, Vulvar & Vaginal Cancer, Penile Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, Others), and industry vertical (Public and Private Alliances, Government Entities, Physicians, Others) with global opportunity analysis and industry forecast for 2021-2030.

There are more than 100 types of HPV, more than 40 of which are sexually transmitted and can affect the genitals, mouth or neck. HPV is a common infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is ubiquitous and although people have few sexual partners, many people who have sex will there are some changes at any time. Some genitourinary HPV infections may not cause health problems. However, some types of HPV can cause disease and even cancer of the uterus, cervix, and neck.

The human papillomavirus vaccine is used to treat people with the virus, which is spread from person to person through skin-to-skin contact. Cervarix and Gardasil, two human papillomavirus vaccines, are most commonly used in women between the ages of 9 and 30. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is also a sexually transmitted disease. The HPV virus is different from HIV and HSV, commonly called herpes. The HPV vaccine protects the body against infection with many types of human papillomavirus.

The increase in HPV-related diseases is leading to an increase in the demand for HPV vaccines, which is expected to be a major driver of the global human papillomavirus vaccines market during the forecast period. There are only three types of vaccines on the market: bivalent, quadrivalent and nonavalent. These three vaccines have been very successful in preventing infections of types 16 and 18, which account for 70% of cervical cancer cases.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 :

➤ Merck & Co.

➤ GlaxoSmithKline plc.

➤ Sanofi

➤ Johnson & Johnson

➤ AstraZeneca

➤ Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

➤ Bharat Biotech.

➤ Xenetic Biosciences

➤ Inovio Pharmaceuticals

➤ Novartis AG

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Tetravalent

Nonavalent

Bivalent

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Cervical Cancer

Anal Cancer

Vulvar & Vaginal Cancer

Penile Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥

Public and Private Alliances

Government Entities

Physicians

Others

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

Q1. What are the driving factors and opportunities in the global human papillomavirus vaccine market?

Q2. What current trends will influence the human papillomavirus vaccine market in the next few years?

Q3. Which regions will provide more business opportunities for global human papillomavirus vaccine in future?

Q4. What are the key growth strategies of global human papillomavirus vaccine market players?

Q5. Who are the leading market players active in the human papillomavirus vaccine market?

