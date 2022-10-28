Submit Release
ISTANBUL, TURKEY, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trader Vladimir Gersamia Sees Russian Banks Getting Fully Detached from USD settlement in Trade, with FMCG trade set to be denominated more in Turkish Lira and Emirate Dirhams.

Trader Vladimir Gersamia spoke at FFJTC Conference in Istanbul expressing his view that the role of the US Dollar will decrease in intra regional trade . “ FMCG trading is no different to other commodities that involve Russia . Although our products are not subject to any sanctions what so ever and we are sure they won’t be , receiving payment from customers in Russia has become a major complication. We are seeing increasing use of UAE Dirham and Turkish Lira for trade settlement . At MMBI we are lucky to have excellent banking relationships in all our countries so we have been able to undertake this shift smoothly, but it is clear we are witnessing a paradigm shift.“

Vladimer Gersamia founded FMCG trader MMBI Food Trading 2020. Although initially the focus was on the Eastern European region today MMBI is an established multinational trader with offices in Dubai, Istanbul, Yerevan, Almaty, and Tashkent. It has recently announced that it plans to open operational offices in Baku, Casablanca and Johannesburg.

It is involved in trading of Wholesale fruits and vegetables; Wholesale meat and meat products; Wholesale dairy products, eggs and edible oils and fats; Wholesale beverages (including alcoholic and non-alcoholic); Wholesale sugar, chocolate and sugary confectionery; Wholesale coffee, tea, cocoa and spices; Wholesale fish and fish products; Non-specialized wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco products; Wholesale textiles; Wholesale ceramics and glass products, cleaning products.

Trader Vladimir Gersamia Sees Russian Bank getting Fully Detached from USD settlement in Trade

