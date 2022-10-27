- Docket Number:
- FDA-2009-D-0568
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
OMB Control No. 0910-0675
Expiration Date: 04/30/2023
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing the availability of a guidance for industry entitled “Planning for the Effects of High Absenteeism to Ensure Availability of Medically Necessary Drug Products.” The guidance encourages manufacturers of medically necessary drug products (MNPs) and components to develop production plans in the event of an emergency that results in high absenteeism at one or more production facilities. The purpose of the guidance is to provide to industry considerations for developing plans for these types of emergencies, as well as to discuss the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research's (CDER's) intended approach to assist in avoiding drug product shortages that may have a negative impact on the national public health during such emergencies.
