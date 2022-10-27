Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,242 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,351 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT, Safety Partners Attend Uniontown Parade to Promote Pedestrian Safety Ahead of Halloween

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) partnered with Pennsylvania State Police, Highway Safety Network and State Farm today at Uniontown’s Halloween Parade located in Uniontown, Fayette County to promote pedestrian safety as children prepare to celebrate Halloween.

Ahead of Halloween, the safety partners took this opportunity to remind children and motorists to practice safe behavior. The partners handed out candy that included a message encouraging safety while trick-or-treating. Glow sticks were also available for children to take for additional visibility while trick-or-treating. 

Safety tips for children:

  • Only cross at corners and use crosswalks when possible.

  • Always use sidewalks, however, if none are available walk facing traffic.

  • Wear a brightly colored costume (or adjust a costume) to be highly visible to other pedestrians and motorists.

  • Carry a flashlight, glow stick, or any other light up tool to increase visibility.

  • Use face paint instead of a mask, to allow you to see better.

  • Only trick-or-treat with an adult or responsible older sibling.

According to PennDOT data from 2019 to 2021, there have been 1,348 pedestrian crashes statewide on October 31. These crashes resulted in 9 fatalities.

With trick-or-treat festivities underway, motorists can expect to see many more pedestrians on the roadway. Often it can be difficult for motorists to see pedestrians at night, especially small children wearing costumes. Motorists are reminded to stay alert, abide by the posted speed limit, yield to pedestrians, and never get behind the wheel impaired.

For more Halloween night safety tips for pedestrians and motorists, PennDOT’s Halloween Safety Fact Sheet is available online.

For more information, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

PennDOT’s media center offers social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.

For regional updates, follow PennDOT on Twitter and join the Greater Pittsburgh Area PennDOT Facebook group.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # #

You just read:

PennDOT, Safety Partners Attend Uniontown Parade to Promote Pedestrian Safety Ahead of Halloween

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.