Wellness Tourism Market Growth & Size by 2027 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellness Tourism market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Wellness Tourism market during 2022-2028.

The global Wellness Tourism market size was valued at USD 18694.55 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.92% during the forecast period, reaching USD 45351.02 million by 2027.

Global Wellness Tourism Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Domestic Wellness Tourism

International Wellness Tourism

Applications: -

Male

Female

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Hilton

Radisson Hospitality, Inc.

Accor

Gaia Retreat and Spa

IHG

Intrepid Group

Four Seasons

Hepburn Bath House

Gwinganna

Hyatt

Spicers Retreats

Marriott

Detailed TOC of Global Wellness Tourism Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect: -

1 Wellness Tourism Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Wellness Tourism Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Wellness Tourism Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Wellness Tourism Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Wellness Tourism Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Wellness Tourism Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Wellness Tourism Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

