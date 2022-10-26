Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,359 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Advisory for Halloween Neighborhood Street Closures

This Halloween, the streets in many of the City’s neighborhoods will be closed to traffic to keep our trick-or-treaters safe while creating a fun, festive atmosphere.

Requests for closure were submitted by neighborhood associations and various friends groups. Closures begin at 5 p.m. and will be lifted at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. 

Back Bay
  • Marlborough Street, Berkeley Street through Fairfield Street, cross streets will remain open. (Closure runs from 4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
Beacon Hill
  • Myrtle Street, South Russell Street, Mt Vernon, Pickney, Branch, West Cedar, Chestnut, Anderson (Closure runs from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) 
Charlestown
  • Monument Ave, Monument Square and Winthrop Street
Dorchester
  • Sagamore Street, Belfort Street to Romsey Street (Closure runs from 5:30 pm- 8:00 p.m.) 
  • Southern Avenue, Talbot Avenue to Whitfield Street (Closure runs from 3:00 pm- 8:00 p.m.) 
Jamaica Plain
  • Dunster Road, Centre Street  to Dane Street
Roslindale
  • Beech Street, New Park Avenue to Iona Street
  • Mendum Street, Fairview Street to Walter Street (Closure runs from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)
  • South Street, Mosgrove Street to Washington Street (Closure runs from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) 
  • Tyndale Street, Guernsey Street to Walworth Street (Closure runs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.)
South End
  • Pembroke Street, Warren Avenue to Tremont Street
  • Rutland Street, Tremont Street- to Shawmut Avenue (Closure runs from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
  • Waltham Street, Tremont Street to Shawmut Avenue
  • West Canton Street, Warren Avenue to Tremont Street

You just read:

Traffic Advisory for Halloween Neighborhood Street Closures

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.