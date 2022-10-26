Traffic Advisory for Halloween Neighborhood Street Closures
This Halloween, the streets in many of the City’s neighborhoods will be closed to traffic to keep our trick-or-treaters safe while creating a fun, festive atmosphere.
Requests for closure were submitted by neighborhood associations and various friends groups. Closures begin at 5 p.m. and will be lifted at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Back Bay
- Marlborough Street, Berkeley Street through Fairfield Street, cross streets will remain open. (Closure runs from 4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
Beacon Hill
- Myrtle Street, South Russell Street, Mt Vernon, Pickney, Branch, West Cedar, Chestnut, Anderson (Closure runs from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
Charlestown
- Monument Ave, Monument Square and Winthrop Street
Dorchester
- Sagamore Street, Belfort Street to Romsey Street (Closure runs from 5:30 pm- 8:00 p.m.)
- Southern Avenue, Talbot Avenue to Whitfield Street (Closure runs from 3:00 pm- 8:00 p.m.)
Jamaica Plain
- Dunster Road, Centre Street to Dane Street
Roslindale
- Beech Street, New Park Avenue to Iona Street
- Mendum Street, Fairview Street to Walter Street (Closure runs from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)
- South Street, Mosgrove Street to Washington Street (Closure runs from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
- Tyndale Street, Guernsey Street to Walworth Street (Closure runs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.)
South End
- Pembroke Street, Warren Avenue to Tremont Street
- Rutland Street, Tremont Street- to Shawmut Avenue (Closure runs from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
- Waltham Street, Tremont Street to Shawmut Avenue
- West Canton Street, Warren Avenue to Tremont Street