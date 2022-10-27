iCAD to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022
/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on November 10, 2022.
|Conference Call
|Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET
|Domestic:
|888-506-0062
|International:
|973-528-0011
|Conference ID:
|393244
|Webcast:
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2879/46603
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.
