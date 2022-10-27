Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market to Surpass US$ 52,319.0 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 32,565.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market:

Increase in number of product launches is expected to boost the market growth over forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, Honeywell, a U.S.-based publicly traded, Conglomerate Corporation launched two new respiratory protection solutions for healthcare professionals. The DC365 Small Surgical N95 Respirator was created by Honeywell to safeguard frontline employees who require a smaller surgical N95 and another was RU8500X series, a half mask respirator. This new device expands Honeywell's extensive PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) portfolio, designed to better suit frontline employees, providing a more secure fit to keep them and their surroundings safe, and addressing a difficulty encountered by the healthcare business.

Increase in number of acquisitions by market players is also expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Medline, a U.S.-based healthcare company, announced theacquisition of Hudson RCI brand by Teleflex incorporated, a manufacturer of respiratory and anesthesia products. Medline consolidated the brand’s oxygen therapy, medication delivery, and ventilation products into a superior respiratory portfolio to meet needs of the market.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period due to increase in product launches by key market players. For instance, in January 2020, Dräger is a German-based manufacturer of breathing and protection equipment, launched new ICU ventilators and anesthesia system. Evita V600 and V800 ventilators are designed to support daily clinical tasks in the ICU. Both ventilators combine high performance ventilation with an aesthetic design. The launched anesthesia workstation is designed to simplify working procedures for both clinical staff and biomeds.

Among respiratory devices, pulse oximeter segment held a dominant position in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market, owing to increasing product launches. For instance, in January 2021, Tytocare, a telehealth product manufacturer launched Pulse Oximeter to measure blood oxygen levels. The new launched pulse oximeter is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market include Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, AstraZeneca Plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaAwerk AG, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, OSI System, Getinge AB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ResMed, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and 3M.

Market Segmentation:

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market, By Product Type: Anesthesia devices Anesthesia Monitoring System Advanced Anesthesia Monitoring Anesthesia Gas Monitor Depth of Anesthesia Monitors Standalone Capnography Monitors MRI Compatible Anesthesia Monitor Basic Anesthesia Monitor Anesthesia machines Portable Anesthesia machines Standalone Anesthesia machines Anesthesia Workstation Anesthesia Ventilators Anesthesia Disposables Accessories Respiratory Devices Therapeutic Devices Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Inhalers Humidifiers Oxygen Concentrators Reusable Resuscitators Respiratory Mask Nitric Oxide Delivery Units Others Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Capnographs, Gas Analyzers Diagnostic Devices Spirometer Peak Flow Meters Polysomnography Devices Others Consumables and Accessories Tracheostomy Tubes Nasal Cannulas Others

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres Home Care Settings

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







