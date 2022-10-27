Submit Release
The Brains Discuss the 7 Biggest SEO Content Marketing Mistakes

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our society is facing a difficult financial time, the effects of which will be felt by everyone – consumers and business owners alike. In a time like this, we need to pull out all the stops to give our business an edge, and give customers a reason to come to us rather than the competition. It’s for reasons like this that SEO is still a safe bet during a recession – in fact, it’s a very wise move. So, if you’re looking to mark your website as quality, while also increasing overall traffic, an SEO-focussed content marketing strategy is the way to go. But it might not be as easy as you think!

The Brains Digital Marketing has outlined 7 of the biggest SEO content marketing mistakes businesses commit in their blog titled “7 Classic Content Marketing Mistakes, and How to Avoid Them”. The 7 biggest mistakes made in this area include, among others: failing to appropriately target the right audience for your business, overlooking SEO in your content strategy and not taking advantage of link building. See the complete list, and learn about all these mistakes in more detail, in the blog.

Speaking of the ultimate sins made in relation to SEO content marketing, Samantha Lyon, Senior Digital PR & Content Marketing Account Strategist at The Brains, says:

“There is this pervading myth that consistency is the only thing that matters when it comes to content marketing. Yes, it’s a good idea to regularly update your blog, because doing so can allow you to rank for valuable keywords, while driving more traffic. But there’s much more to it than that – which is why it’s a full-time job! You need to know what keywords you’re looking to rank for for each blog – you also need to know where to place these keywords. You need to know how to write content so it is SEO-friendly. You need to keep in mind metadata, internal and external linking, and image optimisation. You need to have a compelling call to action. But more than that, many businesses miss out on content marketing opportunities by not regularly optimising their onsite copy, knowledge bases or social channels. Along the way, it’s essential you always tie it back to solid data – what content is performing well, and how could it do better? This is what makes a good content marketer hard to come by. They need to be that delicate balance of creative and analytical.”

About The Brains:

The Brains is a leading digital marketing and SEO agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers PPC, SEO, content marketing and lead generation services among others. If you’re looking for help with your content marketing, get in touch with The Brains today.

