DispatchHealth and Home Instead Announce Collaboration to Offer In-Home High Acuity Care to Home Instead Clients Across the Nation

More than 55% of Home Instead Clients Using DispatchHealth Avoided a Hospital Admission

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colo., and Omaha, Neb., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global home care provider for aging adults, Home Instead and DispatchHealth, the nation’s first comprehensive in-home, high acuity medical care provider, announce their nationwide collaboration to provide in-home acute care for Home Instead Clients.

This partnership will enable Home Instead, an Honor Company, to provide their Clients with a new way to receive convenient medical care in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth’s proven platform provides care to patients at home and coordinates support for ongoing needs with their care teams.

Industry data shows that roughly one-third of hospitalized patients over the age of 70, and more than half over the age of 85, leave the hospital more debilitated than when they arrived. Home Instead and DispatchHealth are leading the way in enabling older adults to age at home and avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

Home Instead and DispatchHealth piloted the innovative program in select markets during the fourth quarter of 2021. After seeing high adoption and usage, the program has now expanded to more than 30 markets. The program has received positive feedback for client satisfaction, recording an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 99 out of 100 from Home Instead Clients. Additionally, to date, more than 55% of Home Instead clients using DispatchHealth have avoided unnecessary trips to the hospital.

The collaboration brings on-demand, acute medical care directly to Home Instead Clients. The types of services provided include treatment for viral or bacterial infections, asthma attacks, wounds, bed sores and pressure ulcers, and minor fractures and sprains. Home Instead providers, Care Professionals, Clients, and their families can conveniently request DispatchHealth’s services via telephone or website. Once requested, an emergency care-trained DispatchHealth medical team arrives at the patient’s home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments to treat the patient in the home, including on-site diagnostics and a CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act)-certified lab. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays.

“Home Instead’s partnership with DispatchHealth represents how two organizations that are deeply committed to delivering personalized care in the home can better meet the needs of older adults through more accessible healthcare that is delivered safely in the home,” said Chad Brough, Vice President of Healthcare Transformation at Home Instead. “It represents how organizations can partner to expand the world’s capacity to care for aging adults. Through our partnership with DispatchHealth, we have created value for everyone involved in the delivery of care to older adults. First and foremost, Clients receive high-quality, convenient care in the home and avoid unnecessary trips to a hospital. Family caregivers avoid the challenges of navigating an emergency department visit for their aging loved one in a hospital. Our Care Pros have the added confidence of managing an unexpected health event through the support of DispatchHealth, and our local offices have a reliable partner that supports care in the home.”

“DispatchHealth was founded on the principle that the emergency department is, at times, the wrong place to care for aging adults and that high acuity care in the home can often substitute for an emergency department visit and produce improved outcomes. Our partnership with Home Instead furthers this mission by meeting patients where they are and treating their high acuity needs from the comfort of their home,” said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. “Additionally, over the last two years, we have seen a rapid change in healthcare and what patients and their families want has evolved throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to team up with Home Instead, an innovative home health partner, to reach the aging population with convenient, effective care in the home.”

DispatchHealth’s in-home, high-acuity care model uses value-based care strategies for the benefit of complex patients, treating clinicians, payers, and health systems. Since its founding, DispatchHealth has scaled its proven in-home clinical model making its services available to more than 200 million patient-consumers and more than 75% of Medicare Advantage members across the nation. At its current growth rate, DispatchHealth will generate more than $2B in medical cost savings by 2023.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth brings the power of the hospital to the comfort of the home. DispatchHealth is building the world’s largest in-home care system and offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth’s emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute Care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About Honor and Home Instead

Honor Technology, Inc. and Home Instead, Inc. are changing the way we care for aging adults and their families. Founded in 2014, Honor is the first company ever to bring technology solutions, operational support, and a large pool of caregivers to home care agencies across the U.S. Since 1994, Home Instead has been the world's leading provider of home care services for older adults, operating in the United States and 12 other countries. The combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers and meet the expanding needs of millions of older adults and their families around the world. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.

