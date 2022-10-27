Allergy Diagnostics Market is estimated to be US$ 15.57 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.3% over forecast period - By PMI

Allergy Diagnostics Market, By Product (Consumables, Instrument, and Others), By Allergen (Food Allergens, Inhaled Allergens, Drug Allergens, and Others), By End-Users (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Allergy Diagnostics Market accounted for US$ 5.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 15.57 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.3%. Allergy occurs when immune system is reacted to foreign substances. Antibodies are produced by immune system. Food allergy, allergic rhinitis, asthma, hives and eczema are some common types of allergic diseases. There are various types of allergies like pollen allergy, pet allergy, food allergy, drug allergy, latex allergy, insect allergy, mold allergy, etc. Skin allergy, asthma, food allergy, rhinitis, drug allergy and atopic eczema are most common types of allergies. Allergies are most common form of chronic diseases. The substance which causes allergic reactions are called allergens. Vomiting, stomach cramps, itchy nose, watery eyes, sneezing, hives, rashes, runny nose are some of the symptoms of an allergic reaction. Allergic symptoms can lasts upto 2 to 4 weeks with treatment. Oral antihistamines helps in relieving runny or stuffy nose, itching, watery eyes, etc. Corticosteroid nasal sprays helps in improving nasal symptoms. Variety of chemical allergens like creams, dyes, skincare products, causes allergic diseases. Aeroallergens like spores, dust mites and pollens causes allergic symptoms like rhinitis, skin reactions etc. Food allergens like eggs, milk, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and genetically modified foods cause allergic diseases. Allergy increases risk of other medical problems like Anaphylaxis which is serious allergy induced reaction. Allergies cannot be cured but allergic symptoms can be controlled by combination of avoidance measures, medications, and allergen immunotherapy in selected cases. Skin prick test, blood test are some test for allergy testing. Seasonal allergies if left untreated cause cough, runny nose, watery eyes and lead to drowsiness. Antihistamines like Loratadine, Cetrizine, Levocetrizine, Fexofenadine and Desloratadine are best for allergy. Antihistamines and Adrenaline are main types of medication used in relieving symptoms of an allergic reaction to food. Skin allergy is something that cause skin irritation due to immune system which is reacted to something harmless. Chronic allergies are treated from medical professionals and mild allergic reactions are can be treated with home remedies. Increase in allergic diseases has given positive impact on growth of Allergy Diagnostics Market.

Key Highlights:

In March 2022, Researchers at University of Bern and Inselspital, Bern University hospital has developed new novel test that used to simplify diagnosis of allergies and also predict the success of immunotherapy.

In September 2022, Allergenis which is a predictive data analytics company specialized in detection and management of food allergies has announced new blood test which delivers highly accurate threshold assay that enhance clinical management for peanut allergy. Newly developed bead-based epitope assay (BBEA) has able to identify accurately the cumulative tolerated dose of patients to inform peanut allergy. This newly developed BBEA blood test has offered clinicians to get more granular diagnostic information.

Analyst View:

Allergic disease has been increased due to rapid urbanization which has led to consumption of unhealthy and poor nutrition food which results in weak immunity in human being. Industrialization is growing rapidly with urbanization. Industrialization has caused air pollution due to growth of factories, released chemicals, clouds of dust, smoke, has posed a major health risk and has given rise in allergic diseases like asthma, allergic rhinitis, etc. Consumption of fast food, processed packed food has given rise in prevalence of allergy sufferers. Advanced diagnostic technologies, establishment of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and awareness among individual about allergic testing has propel the growth of Allergy Diagnostics market. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Based on Product, Allergy Diagnostics Market is segmented into Consumables, Instrument, and others.

Based on Allergen, Allergy Diagnostics Market is segmented into Food Allergens, Inhaled Allergens, Drug Allergens, and others.

Based on End-Users, Allergy Diagnostics Market is segmented into Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Institutes, and others.

By Region, the Allergy Diagnostics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Allergy Diagnostics Market:

The prominent players operating in the Allergy Diagnostics Market includes, Eurofins Technologies, Stallergenes SA, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NEOGEN Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Omega Diagnostics Group Plc., Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Romer Labs Division Holding, HollisterStier Allergy, etc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Allergy Diagnostics Market, By Product Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Consumables Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Instrument Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Allergy Diagnostics Market, By Allergen, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Food Allergens Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Inhaled Allergens Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Drug Allergens Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Allergy Diagnostics Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Diagnostic Laboratories Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Research Institutes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



