ResGreen Increases Flexibility of Its Wireless Automation Devices by Introducing New Web-Based Interface

/EIN News/ -- SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI)



ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, introduced today a new web interface that enables remote control of its wireless automation devices, including pushbuttons, stack lights, vision systems, foot pedals and more. The user interface is web-based and can be accessed from any smartphone, tablet, or computer. Installation of an app is not required - users simply sign in through a web browser for the same experience on any device.

“Our wireless automation devices are leading the industry in functionality, cost-effectiveness and ease of use,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “With our latest web interface, customers can now access our industrial IoT accessories from anywhere in the building or at home.”

The user interface allows devices to be easily set up and connected to a WiFi network, as well as software systems, including ResGreen’s BotWay open-architecture software. The devices are username and password protected to ensure security.

“The web-based interface provides the flexibility customers need to be as productive as possible,” said Sarah Carlson, VP of Marketing Communications at ResGreen. “Thanks to our new interface, operators are now able to use a mobile phone or tablet to view status and control multiple devices remotely.”

By using the interface and BotWay software, management and other users can view current and past metrics for each connected device. Technicians can access status and error logs for remote monitoring and troubleshooting. Additionally, over-the-air updates make it simple to keep all devices up to date.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

Contact:

Sarah Carlson

scarlson@resgreengroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff3f07cc-a9a2-489c-8e08-bdd7c2d512c3