Noname Security Named a Finalist in Black Unicorn Awards for 2022

API Security Platform Recognized as Cybersecurity Company with Potential Value of $1B

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the most complete, proactive API security platform, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022. The Black Unicorn Awards and Black Unicorn category showcase companies in the cybersecurity marketplace that have the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value, as determined by private or public investment sources.



“It’s an honor to be a finalist in The Black Unicorn Awards again this year. With organizations having upwards of 15,000 active APIs, the need for API security is growing exponentially. To be recognized by such a prestigious organization for our work to secure APIs validates that we are on the right path to make companies of all sizes more secure,” said Oz Golan, Co-Founder and CEO of Noname Security.

The need to secure APIs has increased as organizations continue to experience security incidents that take advantage of unprotected APIs. In a recent report by Noname Security, “ The API Security Disconnect ,” 76% of those surveyed shared that they experienced an API security incident during the last 12 months. Additionally, 74% of cybersecurity professionals do not have a complete API inventory or know which APIs return sensitive data.

“We’re pleased to name Noname Security as a finalist among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman, Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, Dino Boukouris of www.momentumcyber.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com .

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 please visit

https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about

us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.