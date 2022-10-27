Cotton Seed Oil Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 -IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Skin Benefits in Cotton Seed Oil Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cotton Seed Oil Market size is set to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period of 2021-2026 and contribute revenue of 3.91 billion by the year 2026. Cotton Seed Oil is an edible oil, extracted from the seeds of the cotton plants, mainly Gossypium Herbaceous and Gossypium hirsutism. The oil is obtained by breaking the cotton kernel and then processing it forward. Cotton Seed Oil is used in different verticals; hence its demand is cross-industrial in the oil market. Due to its quality of imbibing the taste of the food, rather than adding its own, owing to which it is widely used by the food processing industries. Apart from that, it is poised to offer various health and skin benefits to the user making it a popular cosmetic ingredient in the cosmetic industry. Increasing health awareness of the health benefits rendered by the cottonseed oil is set to lead the cotton seed oil market demand during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the cotton seed oil market in the year 2020, owing to a surge in demand in the food and beverages industry. The adoption is due to a low contribution in cholesterol and low-fat content.

2. Increasing preference of the cosmetic and food industry outlook is further set to launch the demand in the cotton seed oil market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Cottonseed Oil Market Report.

4. Companies operating in the cotton seed oil market will have to face stiff competition from different edible oils, and as well as companies in the cotton seed oil segment to gain a dominant market share.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cotton seed oil demand and revenue is set to exceed the former due to the various benefits it offers to nature. Organic Cotton Seed Oil reduces the carbon footprint by 75%, and the overall water requirement by 92%.

2. It also doesn’t mask the food natural taste, and helps in the manufacturing of chips & snacks, bakery and confectionary and has a high proportion of fatty acids, which makes the smoke point of the oil high which makes it an ideal substitute for frying. In the forecast period of 2021-2026, the industrial segment of cottonseed oil will grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 3.6%.

3. Owing to an abundance of Vitamin-E, fatty acids, and antioxidants the cottonseed oil serves as a great cosmetic ingredient for a moisturizer, anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory products.

4. Cases of liver damage, respiratory distress have also been reported after prolonged use of cottonseed oil owing to the presence of aluminum salts. The presence of gossypol poses a threat to the cottonseed oil market and its growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cotton Seed Oil industry are -

1. Adani Wilmar Ltd

2. Ruchi Soya Industries

3. Associated British Foods Pl

4. Cargill Inc

5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

