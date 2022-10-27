Submit Release
Poshmark, Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after market close. Due to the pending acquisition by Naver Corp. (KRX: 035420), Poshmark does not plan to host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results.

To access the related press release, please visit Poshmark’s Investor Relations website at investors.poshmark.com.

About Poshmark, Inc.
Poshmark is a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home and more. By combining the human connection of physical shopping with the scale, ease, and selection benefits of e-commerce, Poshmark makes buying and selling simple, social, and sustainable. Its community of more than 80 million registered users across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and India is driving the future of commerce while promoting more sustainable consumption. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news and announcements, please visit investors.poshmark.com. You can also find Poshmark on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Investor Contact
ir@poshmark.com

Media Contact
pr@poshmark.com


